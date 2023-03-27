Trout season begins statewide at 8 a.m. Saturday, and area waterways are stocked and ready for eager anglers.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission boasts that it has stocked 5,000 miles of streams and 126 lakes across the commonwealth.
“Overall, statewide we’re going to put about 3.2 million trout out this year,” said District 4 Commissioner Don Anderson.
That’s about where the agency’s trout production has been for the last number of years, and the majority of those fish average 11 inches in length; 2- to 3-year-old brood fish are in the mix as well.
“Every stream will get a few of those trophy fish,” said Anderson.
Water volume and temperature are two factors that can always determine angler success, and the mild winter should not have had much effect on area waterways.
Temperatures between 52 and 58 degrees Fahrenheit are optimum for trout (when their activity level is the highest) and milky or cloudy water will keep fish from spooking, especially if there are a number of anglers on the banks or wading in the water.
“Those days in early April, if you don’t do real well – if it’s on the cold side yet, be patient,” said Anderson. “The fish are there. A lot of times people think that the fish have moved or have all been caught. That’s not true. You have to wait for a little bit warmer weather until conditions get to be good and you’ll catch fish.”
Anderson said two Somerset Co. streams – Wells Creek and Quemahoning Creek – that are not on the state’s stocking list will be stocked by private groups.
“It’s nice that we have waters that 20, 25 years ago were polluted, and due to reclamation efforts now they are a stocked trout water and people can recreate on them, I think that’s really great,” he said.
He also said that anglers should not overlook the Stonycreek River from Shanksville to Kantner, which has been stocked with rainbow and brown trout fingerlings for over 30 years.
Anderson’s eight-county district includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Somerset counties, and offers a diversity of waterways.
“Whether you want to fish for wild trout in a headwaters brook trout stream, or you enjoy small, medium, or large sized stocked trout waters, or even fish for trout in lakes here in the area, you have all of those opportunities. So there’s a little bit of something there for everybody,” he said.
As for opening day, fly fisherman Jeff Baird, of Ebensburg, skips it to avoid the crowds, but claims the fishing is just as good later on.
“I wait until everyone is done beating on the streams, then I go out and fish," Baird said.
His advice is to not rush out on opening morning as there’s plenty of fish remaining.
“You’re better off to wait until afternoon. Get some sleep and then go out and have some fun,” Baird said.
Baird is a proponent of catch and release and recommends that anglers practice it, as they can return to the same spot a day or so later and enjoy the experience of catching the trout all over again.
The veteran fisherman, who prefers wading miles of streams in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Centre counties, said patience is the key to setting a hook on a trout.
“They call it fishing – not catching, just remember that,” he said. “Even the best of us go out and don’t do well.”
Not a fan of live bait, Baird recommends using bead-head wet flies that mimic nymphs if fly fishing, and artificial lures if spin casting.
“I like Mepp’s that have a gold blade with black dots on them. The body’s gold. I call it the trout killer.”
Dave Wright, of Windber, is excited to see another trout season begin even though he too takes a pass on opening day.
“I like to go where nobody’s parked and I can look up and down the stream and nobody’s there,” Wright said, adding, “I don’t follow the (stocking) truck.”
He prefers mountain streams in Somerset County, and especially the limestone headwater streams in Bedford County.
Wright offered some basic advice for anglers this spring beyond his practice of catch and release.
“If you see a piece of litter, pick it up, because if you don’t it will be there when you go back,: he said, adding, "and if other people see you do that, they might do it too.”
Wright also recommends that adult anglers introduce younger people to the sport.
“Take a kid,” he said. “You can enjoy that and also get somebody started.”
As for advice, Wright said anglers should pay particular attention to the insect life on area waterways and use the proper tackle to present imitations of those insects. His grandfather took him fishing as a child and remembers him saying, “If you want to catch a lot of trout, learn how to fly fish.“ That stuck with Wright. “Now I’m a fly fisherman.”
His fly presentations change as the season unfolds and the days grows longer. Wright recommends that fly fishermen start the season with nymph patterns, caddis flies, and especially moth fly patterns for hatchery-raised trout.
“It’s just a big imitation of nothing, but stocked fish hit them like crazy,” he said. “And if you’re fishing over stocked rainbows, fish something that’s yellow. They prefer yellow.” If using nymphs, he advised to fish deep.
"Bead-head nymphs tied on jig hooks and high-sticking," Wright said. "Off-colored water is nice. Better than clear water. The fish don’t spook as easily.”
Above all, Wright advised to savor the act of fishing and not worry so much about catching the daily limit of five combined species of trout.
“Enjoy it a little bit," he said. "You don’t have to get them all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.