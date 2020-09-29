BOLIVAR – The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region will be hosting a public tour of State Game Lands 108 in northern Cambria County on Sunday. The tour will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
State Game Lands 108 encompasses 23,086 acres. This tour will be a 7.5-mile, self-guided, one-way, driving tour and will highlight mountainous terrain and early fall foliage on the Allegheny Front.
Items of interest along the tour route include a rehabilitated strip-mined area, which has been converted to small-game habitat and receives PGC stocking of pheasants. The area also serves as a study area for grassland nesting birds, including the Henslow’s sparrow, a grassland species of special concern. Northern harriers and endangered short-eared owls also inhabit the study area. Each tour participant will be provided a pamphlet with information about features along the tour route.
The tour begins at the game lands access road three-tenths of a mile north of Frugality, along state Route 53, in White Township. Look for the sign. The tour will conclude on state Route 865, near Blandburg in Reade Township.
Pennsylvania Game Commission personnel, including land management, foresters and game wardens will be available to answer questions. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing recommendations when approaching agency staff.
