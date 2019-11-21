Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.