Some impressively large black bears were taken last autumn across the state, with 11 exceeding 600 pounds, and three of those topping 700 pounds.
The PA.Game Commission released bear harvest numbers this week, revealing a statewide take of 3,170 bruins, which is down 451 from the previous season but still high enough to rank 14th overall in the state’s books. 2019 tops the charts at 4,653.
The expansion to four hunting seasons throughout the fall is an obvious reason for such good numbers. General season hunters recorded 1,051 bears, but archers added an additional 737, muzzleloaders and special firearms hunters another 712, and extended season hunters 663 more.
“Our season structure allows hunters to pursue black bears across multiple months, using multiple tools, when opportunity best matches up with their availability,” said PGC Bear Biologist Emily Carrollo. “They can hunt when they have the time off work or school or other responsibilities, which is good for them and helps us reach our management objectives.”
License sales remained high with such expanded seasons. A combined 213,639 resident and nonresident hunters purchased a bear license last year, revealing a ratio of one harvested bear for every 67.4 hunters.
Bear harvests increased in Cambria (44), Indiana (31) and Somerset (64) counties, but were down in Bedford (71), Blair (33), Fayette (34) and Westmoreland (25). Statewide, the largest bear of 2022 was a 755-pounder taken with a muzzleloader by a nonresident in Monroe Co., but perhaps the truest feat of the season was accomplished by Cole Schnably of Bedford, who took a massive 681-pound beast close to home by what legendary archer Howard Hill referred to as “hunting the hard way”— with a traditional longbow.
As usual, the north-central region of the state produced the most harvests, with Tioga Co. topping the charts at 187. Only nine of 67 PA. counties did not record a bear kill. The heaviest bear ever recorded in PA. was a 875-pound animal taken in 2010 in Pike Co. Since 1992 seven bears weighing over 800 pounds have been recorded at check stations.
