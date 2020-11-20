It’s pretty much common knowledge among bow hunters that big bucks are nocturnal.
Most of the year they avoid daylight travel as much as possible and they are masters at evading the best efforts of even experienced bow hunters.
Standard procedure for these heavy-horned ghosts is to bed in heavy cover such as cornfields, goldenrod, swamps and brushy thorn thickets all day and move only in low light, dusk, dawn and darkness.
However, something radically changes in late October and November – the whitetail rut begins.
Previously, I mentioned a particular buck that I had hunted for last fall and had failed to kill. Last fall, I saw him once. Essentially, he won and I lost.
I started this season feeling that I knew a few more of this buck’s habits and hangouts, which I would use to my advantage. I had six trail cameras out and was getting pictures of him at night several times a week on four of the six cameras.
He opened and worked the same scrapes again this year in early October, and I had stands in place at each location the cameras showed he was frequenting. I kept a garden rake hidden near the scrapes, and I raked and worked the scrapes as often as he did.
My end goal was to agitate or perhaps intimidate him into a daylight appearance. I wanted to keep him guessing who the intruder buck was.
Confident that I was hunting his core area, I settled in to wait for the rut to begin and for him to get careless and appear in daylight.
Throughout October I hunted him relentlessly, rotating among stands without seeing him. I saw plenty of other deer and several nice bucks. Gradually, I started getting more nighttime pictures of him and, come November and the beginning of the rut, deer sightings greatly increased and I finally saw him one evening at dusk. He cautiously ventured out of cover and I watched him 100 yards away eating acorns.
The rut was starting, and he was finally getting careless.
As I had anticipated, early one chilly mid-November morning the nocturnal ghost buck carelessly came under my stand in daylight following a big doe.
He acted very nervous, stopping several times testing the wind and looking around for danger.
It was almost like he sensed that I was somewhere near and was watching him.
Hesitantly, he followed the doe and they both stopped momentarily to eat the acorns that littered the forest floor around me. The heavy-horned 8-point never saw me as I slowly leveled the crosshairs on my crossbow on his chest.
At the shot, the crossbow bolt passed through both lungs and stuck in the ground behind him. He bolted and ran 30 yards and collapsed!
My season was over in a few seconds – I won!
If there is a moral or lesson to be learned, it lies in the fact that trail cameras can make the difference between success or failure in harvesting a trophy buck.
My cameras had been silently tracking this buck throughout the fall. I had dozens of pictures of him and basically had a dot-to-dot type map of his travels, his favorite foods, eating places and travel routes. I knew the favorite scrape he used and I raked it up in daylight several times each week.
As the dominant buck, he in turn challenged me and worked it most nights. I also knew the acorns he preferred.
My elevated stand was situated within shooting distance of that scrape and the acorns. Now all I had to do was wait for the rut to begin and wait him out. The rest is now history.
With the best week to hunt trophy bucks now upon us, archery hunters should spend as much time as possible in the deer stand. Bucks are searching for and chasing does 24/7 now and sightings are likely at any time.
Don’t be afraid to experiment a little, try using rattling horns, grunt tube, deer scents and even a doe decoy during archery season. Depending on the stand I use, I use a doe decoy often. Rattling horns can also be very effective at this time of year as it represents two bucks fighting, possibly over a doe. If in hearing range, most bucks will come running to investigate the ruckus. Take a garden rake or a stick and freshen up the old scrapes or make new mock scrapes and place doe scent in them. You can also take dirt from an existing scrape and put it in your mock scrapes to make them more attractive.
Without a doubt, the greatest asset to archery hunting success is the use of trail cameras. Trail cameras quickly tell you what bucks are there, what time they were there, his travels, favorite foods, eating places and travel routes.
And remember, if they were there once, they’ll be there again. Just wait them out!
Oh, and with the firearms season about to begin, you’ve still got time to get the cameras out.
