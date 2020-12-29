Despite COVID-19 restrictions stifling activities that winter weather has forced inside, area indoor archery leagues are still forming to provide low-risk fun. Although some area clubs aren’t taking any chances, it’s not too late to join or form a team with those that are proceeding as scheduled.
John Pershing, owner of Lecorchick’s Sporting Supplies in Northern Cambria, said his store’s winter video league will begin Sunday and continue for 10 weeks. Four-person teams will draw compound, longbow or recurve bows and loose arrows with special heads at a video screen featuring random game animals in typical hunting situations.
“We have anywhere from 40 to 50 teams, so we get anywhere from 150 to 200 shooters," Pershing said.
Pershing said he’ll have to wait and see how to proceed with COVID restrictions, but said he will treat the league the same as his store by adhering to the state’s mandated 50% capacity rule.
“Last year, we had to close down right at the end of our league because of COVID and we didn’t get to finish our playoffs until summertime," Pershing said.
Since only four archers at a time can use the range, Pershing said overcrowding won’t be an issue.
“Each team has their own day and time,” he said.
Pershing warned that teams are forming very quickly, filling weekend and evening time slots, but at $10 per week/per archer, area swing shift and night shift workers can join the fun.
“We are pretty booked up. Right now, we don’t really have many time slots unless it’s a daytime slot,” Pershing said.
Archers in the northern part of Cambria County who can’t find a time slot may find room at Simple Men Outdoors in Patton, which offers the same type of video “techno-hunt league.” Four-person teams are forming for a 10-week league that begins Monday and ends with playoffs, where top teams win gift certificates for the store.
Chad Nagel, co-owner of the establishment, said COVID won’t have much impact on how the league proceeds.
“It’s upstairs, it’s isolated, there’s four people in the room at a time,” Nagel said. “There’s ample room to have social distancing.”
Nagel said about 10 teams have been formed, and he expects that number to possibly double.
“But then again, with this coronavirus, a lot of teams may opt to sit out,” Nagel said.
He added that masks are recommended, but archers won’t be forced to wear them.
Chris Fedora, president of Flood City Bowmen and owner of Open Season Outdoors in Altoona, said Flood City will host a casual league for their members.
“That means that there’s no set time for people to come in and shoot,” Fedora said. “They come in at their leisure and shoot. That way we’re trying to keep the amount of people in the building down to a minimum.”
Occupancy rules for the teams will be announced prior to the start of the league on Monday, but since the indoor range is available “24/7, 365 days a year,” Fedora said overcrowding shouldn’t be a problem.
The 12-week, members-only winter league usually has about 60 shooters, who are required to shoot once per week with a $5 ante.
“We’re up to around 35 people. It’s not going to be as full and have the normal amount of people,” said Fedora, due to COVID.
He added, “With everything shut down, everybody’s looking to do something – to get out and have some fun. So if you’re an archer, it might be worth it to come up and shoot.”
Teams will be formed (men and women separately) with no age groups. Joining the club is as easy as showing up at the range on Fulmer Road in Johnstown, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Unlike other sports, enjoying and excelling at archery has little to do with age, gender or even physical disabilities.
Those who may not possess the strength, speed or finesse that define athleticism, can easily slip into the role of what 18th century English archery societies referred to as “toxophilites” – that is, lovers of the bow and arrow. Any bow can be drawn from a wheelchair, and mouth tabs and releases allow amputees to participate.
Tony Tazza, owner of Archery Zone in Johnstown, encourages league shooting.
“I think it’s all about improving your skills,” Tazza said.
Tazza, who has shot competitively on the pro circuit as a member of Hoyt Archery’s pro staff since 1999, where he won three open pro tournaments, plus national and world titles and several tournaments as a senior pro archer, said, “In my opinion there’s really nothing better than target archery to make people more accurate with their archery equipment.”
Whether archers are sinking their arrows in hay bales or 3D animal targets, or bouncing them off video screens, Tazza can’t over-emphasize how vital practice is, especially for bowhunters.
“It’s critical. Archery is not a God-given skill, neither is judging yardage,” Tazza said.
During league shoots, bowhunters have more opportunities to focus on form and technique, unlike placing a killing shot in a hunting situation.
“The more you practice, the more automatic that technique becomes, so in the heat of the moment – when you’ve got a big buck standing there at 22 yards – and you need to make the shot, and your heart’s jumping out of your chest, you just let your subconscious take care of that,” Tazza said. “Because it’s something that you’ve so engrained into your form, and hopefully you drag him out of the woods.”
When weather permits, Tazza likes to target practice at ranges of 40 and 50 yards, almost twice the distance at which he harvests deer.
“If you can shoot a group the size of a coffee cup at 50 yards, well you know a deer at 20 is in trouble,” Tazza said said. “In my opinion, there’s really nothing better than target archery to make people more accurate with their archery equipment. It’s a lot about building your confidence and your equipment and your ability.”
