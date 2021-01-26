The Pennsylvania Game Commission is planning to expand its concurrent deer season by seven days statewide.
That, and how doe tags will be allocated, were the key proposals discussed at the annual January meeting held over the weekend, slated for adoption when they meet again in April.
The statewide concurrent season proposal was pitched last year, but was approved for only Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) in areas with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Travis Lau, PGC communications director, said 14 of the state’s 23 WMUs held antlered and antlerless seasons simultaneously last year, and added that the board emphatically expressed that the motive was not to increase harvest numbers.
“The reason they’re looking at opening up concurrent hunting statewide is so hunters have a chance to use their doe tags if they get them,” said Lau. “What usually happens whenever you make a season longer is that you end up with a smaller allocation of tags available.”
Recommended antlerless allocations for each WMU will be determined after final harvest numbers are calculated in March. Lau stated the commissioners were concerned about using the term “unlimited” for this year’s allocations, as each WMU will still have a specific limited amount of tags.
“The reality of it is, yes, there will be no more personal limit for a hunter,” Lau said. “The limit is when tags are sold out, you can’t buy any more.
“No longer does a hunter have a limit of three anterless licenses,” Lau added. “You’re still going to have an allocation of antlerless licenses that are based on your populations in that WMU.”
He added that hunters will still use the same process of mail-in applications to county treasurers for tags and bonus tags.
“That’s not changing. What is changing is that if you are applying to a WMU that still has licenses available after that final round, all of those licenses become available over the counter,” Lau said.
That means hunters could acquire a fourth tag, and more, if they score.
“You can hold four unfilled antlerless licenses, and no more,” explained Lau. “After you harvest a deer and report it, you can buy another license and replace it. If you kill four of them, you can get four new licenses.”
As always, hunters can also apply for tags in other WMUs, as long as the total is no more than four. Lau reminds hunters that in special regulations areas, they can apply for three tags at a time, due to high availability.
As CWD creeps further west from its core area of south-central Pennsylvania, Lau said that tag allocations in those areas will continue to increase.
“In CWD areas, yes, we are trying to reduce populations, especially in areas where there are new detections. And the availability of tags has become more liberal in those areas.”
Lau explained that the PGC’s motives were to simplify the process, put hunters in equal circumstances, and as always, to properly manage populations.
“In some WMUs, there’s been deceasing demand for antlerless licenses, where you have more leftover later,” Lau said. “That can begin to compromise your effectiveness in reaching deer population objectives through antlerless harvests, which is the way that it’s always been done.”
Critics of concurrent seasons often cite the “If it’s brown, it’s down” mentality, which can lead to illegal and unsafe hunting practices by rushing shots, misidentifying targets or killing immature bucks that are protected by antler restrictions.
Retired PGC Wildlife Conservation Officer Tim Flanigan, of Bedford, explains that there is a science to antlerless deer hunting that benefits both the hunter, the deer and the forest. By striving to put the most amount of meat (per deer) on the table, hunters create a win-win outcome.
“When you’re doe hunting, shoot the biggest deer to get the biggest amount of meat – that’s the simple bottom line,” Flanigan said.
As someone who’s cut open hundreds of road-killed females for embryo research, Flanigan learned a great deal about deer reproductivity.
“An adult doe usually has twins,” Flanigan said.
Although there are some birth triplets, it’s more common to have twin does, twin bucks or one of each.
In most autumn hunting situations, antlerless deer come in threes, Flanigan said.
“There will be an adult doe with two fawns. The smallest fawn is a button buck. The biggest fawn is a female,” he said.
“If you shoot the button buck, he’s never going to be a racked buck. If you shoot the doe fawn, she’s lost and she’s not going to produce anything. But if you shoot the mother, the big one, you’re killing three deer with one shot,” he said. “She’s not going to produce two fawns and you’ve got more meat on your table.”
He added that if a hunter applies an antlerless tag in that manner, “you increase buck-to-doe ratio, and you control your deer herd to an acceptable level, as far as damage to the forest. And I will tell you that they do damage the forest, they’re like vacuum cleaners.”
Conservation and balancing the ecosystem are in the hands of the hunters.
“It all comes down to who’s looking through the scope and pulling the trigger. A stupid man shoots a little deer with a doe tag,” Flanigan said, as he stressed how critical a decision it is to shoot or pass the doe fawn.
“She will be bred at six months of age. She will have a fawn for her birthday. She’ll be bred in November like her mother was, and in the spring, by the first week of June, she’s going to produce a single buck fawn,” he said.
The new mother will usually produce twins on her second birthday, most likely one of each sex, and continue that production until her demise.
Hunters who are more selective before pulling the trigger or loosing the arrow are not only doing their part to balance the deer herd, but are practicing safety.
“ ‘It’s brown – it’s down’ is foolish. You need to take the time to evaluate which deer you’re shooting,” Flanigan said. “When you look at fawns, the doe has a round head. The button buck has a flat head.”
At a glance, Flanigan said hunters should be able to tell the difference.
“A doe fawn has an obvious round crown and her head looks like a grapefruit with two ears coming up. There’s actually a gap down to her ears,” he said.
He continued, “Look at the buck fawn and you don’t see any gap by the ears, because there’s hair and the antler pedicels are there. He can’t hide it and she can’t hide it. Once you learn to see it, you know it.”
Flanigan believes deer hunters can benefit in three ways by properly identifying their targets. ‘It will make the sport safer because they’re going to look closer. That stops shooting of men mistaken for game. It manages the deer herd and puts more meat on the table. It’s all plus, plus, plus, if you know what you’re looking at.”
Hunters and non-hunters alike are encouraged to voice their concerns about any proposed changes (all of which can be found on the agency’s website) before the April meeting, by emailing pgccomments@pa.gov.
