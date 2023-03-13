LORETTO, Pa. – The landscape of college sports has changed, and a St. Francis University men’s basketball program that for so long had gone untouched by outgoing transfers no longer is immune.
Much to Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel’s chagrin.
A week after St. Francis’ season came to an end one win from the NCAA tournament, four underclassmen from the Red Flash’s starting lineup have entered the transfer portal.
Northeast Conference co-player of the year Josh Cohen announced his decision last week. He was followed by junior wing forward Max Land late Sunday night, and NEC all-freshman guard Landon Moore and junior forward Brad McCabe on Monday morning.
“I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to play under Coach Krim and his staff at (St. Francis),” said Land, who never missed a start in three years at St. Francis and made second-team all-conference this season when he finished third on the team by averaging 12.8 points per game. “I’m thankful for all of the support from the students, staff, and faculty these last three years.”
The St. Francis women also took a big hit when leading scorer and rebounder Aaliyah Moore – also a junior – entered the portal over the weekend. That follows a rough offseason for Chris Villarrial’s Northeast Conference-champion Red Flash football team, which was gutted by the transfer portal for the second year in a row after it was knocked out of the NCAA FCS playoffs.
“I am so grateful for everyone at Saint Francis. I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” Aaliyah Moore tweeted.
Krimmel, through a representative of the college, said he had no comment.
“He wants to focus on the players that are here and work on shaping the roster for next season at this time,” the university’s athletic department representative said.
Guard Luke Ruggery, the NEC leader in 3-point shooting this season, also announced on Sunday that he intended to move on. Ruggery, from Duncansville, already has his degree and was recognized on senior day although he still had eligibility if he wanted it.
Cohen also will leave St. Francis with a degree, having redshirted his first year in the program. The 6-foot-10 New Jersey native had two years of eligibility remaining, though, one of those years because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 exemptions.
Cohen is coming off one of the best seasons a Red Flash player ever has enjoyed, averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while leading St. Francis to its first postseason victory in three years. He scored 40 points twice and had a 30-point game against Miami.
During the campaign, he joined an exclusive list of Red Flash that have scored 1,000 points and pulled down 500 rebounds in their careers.
Cohen is considered one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal this spring, and he’s already been linked to Florida, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Iowa, Penn State and Butler, as well as a number of other smaller Division I programs.
“For the schools who have reached out they are trying to get a grasp of what my future plans are, and what I want to do in the professional world,” Cohen told the 247Sports network. “I’m navigating through everything that’s coming to me right now to figure out the best fit for me.
“My plan is to play two more years of college basketball. It could be one or two, but hopefully it’s two. I want to get another degree and have a chance to play professional basketball.”
Moore’s departure is particularly huge, as he has three more years of eligibility. He was second on the team in scoring, first in assists per game and probably would have been the NEC newcomer of the year had he not broken his hand four games into the conference schedule, an injury that kept him out until the tournament.
He scored 25 against Miami the game Cohen went for 30.
Entering the portal doesn’t deny a player the right to return, but it seldom happens. Even if the player wants to come back to their original team, the coaching staff has to recruit presuming they won’t be on the roster, so a scholarship might not even be available once they change their mind.
Moore wasn’t made available to speak to the media this season as per Krimmel’s wishes. However, he did comment on his decision on his Twitter account.
“Thank you to the Saint Francis community, especially the coaching staff and my teammates. You will always be family to me and I’m grateful I got to compete with you all everyday,” Moore said.
