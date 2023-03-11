McDONALD, Pa. – Ryan Craft’s last-second heave fell off the mark and Westmont Hilltop’s spirited effort to upset two-time defending state champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart fell short with a 71-69 defeat in overtime at South Fayette High School.
It was seemingly the only shot that Craft missed on Saturday afternoon against the Chargers. The senior guard was hot the moment he stepped onto the floor and finished with a game-high 30 points. Craft scored the first 11 points of the game to stun the runner-up out of District 7 right out of the gates.
“Jack Wesner just gave the ball and as soon as I released it, I just knew it was going in,” Craft said of his first-quarter spurt. “They kept finding me open, kept shooting it and I went from there.”
The Hilltoppers raced out to 14-2 advantage, forcing Our Lady of the Sacred Heart coach Mike Rodriguez to call a timeout to settle his team down. He lamented his team missing some early buckets inside, but credited the defense from the Hilltoppers.
“They’ve got (Noah) Brownlee inside and he’s tall and he’s going to make a difference,” Rodriguez said. “Maybe it was some nerves and we weren’t using the backboard to make our layups, but once we settled down in the second half, we went to a full-court defense and pressured them all over the floor and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. was wary of the Chargers. They had won two straight PIAA titles for a reason and they are loaded with playoff experience and also some talented scorers.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart seniors Rocco Spadafora and BJ Vaughn had combined to make 36 3-pointers over the past six games for the Chargers. In the first half on Saturday, neither made a single field goal.
“I think it was our defense that set the tone,” Roman explained. “We thought if we could slow those two down, you’re not going to stop them, but if we could slow them down, I thought we could be in business.”
The Hilltoppers staved off many runs by the Chargers. Despite the hot start, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart cut the deficit down to 16-13, but a subsequent 13-5 spurt gave the Hilltoppers some breathing room with a 31-18 advantage at the break.
The third quarter changed the scope of the game. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart outscored Westmont Hilltop 23-11 in the frame and used it behind an up-tempo change on defense.
“We had to get back to doing what we do,” Roman said of that game-changing third quarter. “When you get sped up sometimes, it’s not so much to turn you over, but maybe to take quick shots.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart grabbed its first lead of the game in the early stages of the fourth on a Lucca Grissafi bucket to make it 43-42. From there, it was nip and tuck the rest of the way.
The Chargers grabbed a 58-56 advantage late in the game, but with everything on the line, the Hilltoppers turned to Craft. The senior knifed through the lane and hit a spinning shot to tie and force overtime.
“In my opinion, and no disrespect, because Spadafora and Vaughn are phenomenal, but tonight, Ryan was the best player on the floor,” Roman said of his senior guard.
The extra period provided more back and forth play. Just as though the Chargers seemed to be pulling away, the Hilltoppers made a clutch basket. Browlee, Westmont’s 6-foot-5 junior post player, scored 15 of his 23 points after the third quarter, including three baskets in the extra frame.
The Chargers held a 70-66 lead, but in a frantic possession, Westmont’s Caden Miller banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart made one of two field goals before Craft’s final shot.
Craft’s performance was overshadowed by the outcome, but after only winning six games in 2021-22, he was proud of how his team turned it around and made the PIAA playoffs.
“We had a tough year last year and I think that’s really what sparked us to play good this year,” Craft said. “We were sick of losing, so we just worked hard in the offseason and played really hard this season.”
Following the tight game, Roman and Rodriguez shared an embrace. Rodriguez coached at Windber for years and was a resident of Westmont years ago.
“It was like seeing family and I enjoyed it immensely,” Rodriguez said of facing off against an old friend. “I hated that we had to play them. Had we lost, I would have been happy for him. I saw so many familiar faces and I have great, great memories of being there.”
The Westmont coach relayed the same message.
“When I was a young coach, he let me come to his practices and I’ll never forget that,” Roman said of Rodriguez. “He’s been a mentor to me for a lot of years. That was more than two coaches competing, that was two friends and obviously, we would have rather competed against somebody else.”
