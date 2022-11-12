ST. MARYS, Pa. – Oswayo Valley took down Conemaugh Township in three sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22, to end the Indians' season in Saturday's PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal match at St. Marys Area High School.
“You have a lot more pressure on you (in the state tournament),” Oswayo Valley coach Ken Kellert said. “You’re getting into the top elite teams, so you can’t make many mistakes. One mistake could cost you the game.”
Conemaugh Township's season concluded at 22-2. The Indians won 20 straight matches before Saturday's contest. Conemaugh Township won its second District 5 title and first WestPAC crown in its final season in the conference. The Indians won their first state playoff game on Tuesday in a memorable season.
Conemaugh Township senior Hannah Swank, a Bloomsburg commit, led her team with 15 kills and 11 digs. Senior Hannah Sodano added 12 digs, six kills and two aces. Junior Alison Matera dished out 29 assists.
A season ago, District 9 champion Oswayo Valley entered the state tournament for the first time in five years, eventually losing in the first round. Fellow District 9 member Clarion won the PIAA title.
This season, the Green Wave has looked stronger than ever. Oswayo Valley ended its regular season undefeated and beat Clarion in the district playoffs on its way to earning a district title.
Oswayo Valley came out of the gates blazing, collecting swaths of points with tight-knit passing that set up its hitters. The Green Wave had a one-point lead at 5-4, but then lit up the Indians with a 10-1 run by way of multiple aces, block-breaking slams and shot accuracy that found gaps in Conemaugh Township’s defense. Conemaugh Township eventually mustered up some steam, going on a 6-0 run to bring the score to 19-15. A strategic timeout from Oswayo Valley halted the Indians' momentum and allowed the Green Wave to prevail 25-17.
In the second set, Oswayo Valley continued to poke holes in the scrambling Conemaugh Township defense. Oswayo Valley's Olivia Cook, who finished with a team-high 15 kills, collected points on aces and sky-high slams at the net and provided iron-clad defense.
“(Cook) brings the spirit,” Kellert said. “She’s one of the girls that pushes everyone and motivates them to play hard.”
During another long stretch of points in the second set, Oswayo Valley found a 13-6 lead early and, despite a more competitive set from the Indians, continued to exploit the Conemaugh Township defense, finishing the set with a 25-20 triumph for a 2-0 lead.
With the season on the line, Conemaugh Township looked determined in the third set. Despite finding themselves down 7-5 early, a barrage of fast and powerful spikes ignited the Indians offense. Stringing together multiple scoring runs, Conemaugh Township took its first lead of the day at 14-13 during a 6-0 run. From there, the game was a battle of defense, with each team going back and forth on the scoreboard.
At 18-all, Oswayo Valley regained the lead and began to pull ahead in the final stretch. While Conemaugh Township found points late with accurate shot placement that snuck past the defense, Oswayo Valley finished the Indians off with a 7-3 run, ending the final set at 25-22 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time.
“(The key to stopping the run) was getting the kill," Kellert said. "Getting the pass and getting the kill. If you can’t run your offense, you’re not going to win. Being able to pass the ball is the biggest thing by making your setter not have to work twice as hard to get it to the hitter.”
Along with her 15 kills, Cook finished with nine digs and two blocks. Avaree Kellert collected 14 kills and 15 digs, while Trinity Lundy orchestrated the offense with 35 assists.
Oswayo Valley will move on to play Maplewood in Tuesday's semifinals.
