BECKLEY, W.Va. – Suffering through a seven-game losing streak and down to a 23-man roster, West Virginia just needed something good to happen.
Enter Richard Ortiz.
Making his Miners debut, Ortiz hit a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh inning, to lead his new teammates to a 7-6 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Tuesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The win was the first for the Miners (3-7 second half, 18-20) since a doubleheader sweep of the Mill Rats at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on July 2. They returned home after a brutal 0-5 road trip and have lost several players to injury, while others have chosen to go home for the summer.
Ortiz proved a willing and able replacement.
The introduction didn’t take long. Batting cleanup, Ortiz sent a 1-1 pitch over the right-field wall for an opposite field, two-run homer with two outs in the first inning.
The teams went back and forth from there until the Mill Rats (6-4, 13-26) took a 4-3 lead into the seventh. The Miners tied it when Luke Chung – another new player, making his debut in Saturday’s loss at Champion City – doubled to drive in Jake Reifsnyder with one out off Zachary Rohaley.
Brandon Galindo struck out, but reached first when strike three got away, while Chung took third.
Will Conroy relieved Rohaley and struck out Isaiah Ortega-Jones for the second out.
Ortiz came up and launched an 0-1 fastball over the scoreboard in left for a three-run shot that put the Miners ahead 7-4.
“The thing that we’re upset about, we didn’t lose that game. We beat ourselves,” Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said. “We let the four-hitter beat us. We let that pitch beat us and unfortunately, that was the outcome.
“I think we were definitely in control of our destiny then. We just let it slip away from us.”
The Mill Rats got one back in the eighth on an RBI single by Pete Capobianco and got an unearned run off Josh Zeboskey in the ninth to get within a run.
But Zeboskey stranded a runner to pick up the save.
Christian Scott’s two-run homer in the third gave Johns- town a 3-2 lead, but David Meech answered in the bottom half with a solo shot to tie it for the Miners.
Dylan Vega tripled and scored on an error to put the Mill Rats up 4-3 in the fifth.
Andrew Neff, Ortiz’s teammate at Concord, got the win in relief of starter Andrew Talkington. Neff (2-1) allowed four hits and two earned runs over 31/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Rohaley (1-3) took the loss. He was charged with three runs, one earned, in 2/3 of an inning.
The Mill Rats remain in the lead in the Ohio River Valley Division’s second-half race, two games ahead of Chillicothe, two and a half in front of Champion City and three ahead of the Miners.
“We were looking forward to this second half reset, thank goodness,” Lynn said. “We used it to revamp and revitalize our guys’ attitudes and effort, as well as the roster. We sent some guys home and brought some new guys to add some new energy and team morale, and ultimately it’s paid off for us. We’re on a two-game skid, but the last two games I don’t think are indicative of our record right now.
“That’s a 7-6 baseball game. We’re playing baseball games now. We’re not getting blown out (by) seven, eight, nine runs. We’re in every game and that’s all we can ask for right now.”
Johnstown will host Lafayette at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
