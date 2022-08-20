SOMERSET, Pa. – Tony Orlandi shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday at Somerset Country Club to take a nine-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the third annual Laurel Highlands Invitational.
Orlandi put himself in premium position to win his second title in the three-year history of the event. Orlandi, one of three golfers tied in first place at +1 after the first round, sits at an even-par 144 through two rounds. His round of 71 was six strokes better than the second-best score recorded on Saturday.
Skeets Ellis and Monte Walker are tied for second place with a two-day total of 153. Derek McAlkich and Brady Moran are in a deadlock for fourth place with scores of 154. Artie Fink (155) is in sixth place.
Jack Ankeny and Rick Grebosky are tied for seventh place at 157. Lukas Cascino and Derek Fink share ninth place at 158 through 36 holes.
In the team race, Oakbrook has a one-stroke lead over Summit with a 460-461 edge. Windber (463), Somerset (474) and Peninsula Club at Northwinds (482) follow.
The final round will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Oakbrook Golf Course.
