STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Tony Orlandi captured his second Laurel Highlands Invitational crown on Sunday with a five-shot victory over Artie Fink at Oakbrook Golf Course.
Thanks to a second-round score of 71, Orlandi led by nine strokes heading into Sunday’s third and final round. Orlandi, who won the first tournament in 2020, carded a round of 76 on Sunday to finish with a total score of 220, six-over par.
Fink totaled a score of 225. Skeets Ellis took third place at 226. Brady Moran and Monte Walker tied for fourth at 227.
Derek Fink (230), Derek McAlkich (231), Quintin Dziabo (232), E.J. Beidle (233), Christian Yoder (234), Chris Cascino (234) and Brian Giesler (234) rounded out the top 12.
Paul Pentz and Yoder each carded a 71 on Sunday for the lowest round of the day. Chris Cascino, Artie Fink and Derek Fink both shot a 72.
Summit Country Club won the team title with a three-day score of plus-33. Windber Country Club finished four strokes off the pace in second place, and Oakbrook took third at plus-39.
