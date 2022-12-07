SAN DIEGO – The Baltimore Orioles selected former Pittsburgh Pirates minor-league left-handed pitcher Trey McGough in the second round of the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.
Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate is the Norfolk Tides.
The Ferndale Area High School graduate and former Altoona Curve standout pitched in eight games for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in 2022.
McGough posted a 1-0 record with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 17 2/3 innings before missing the rest of the season with an arm injury.
McGough, 24, was the Pirates' 24th round-pick in 2019 out of Mount St. Mary's University. McGough pitched for Martella's Pharmacy in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League and appeared in two AAABA Tournaments.
The 6-foot-3 southpaw produced a 10-6 record and 3.31 ERA in 163 1/3 career minor-league innings within the Pirates system. McGough started 24 games and appeared in 50 contests over three minor-league seasons. He compiled 144 strikeouts compared to 38 walks and held batters to a .239 average.
In 2019, McGough played for the Bristol Pirates and West Virginia Black Bears after being drafted. There was no minor league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He appeared in six games for the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021 before being promoted to the Double-A Altoona Curve. McGough was named as Altoona's pitcher of the year after posting a 3.41 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 95 innings.
