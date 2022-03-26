SARASOTA, Fla. – The Baltimore Orioles scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a three-run deficit and help run off with a 14-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at Ed Smith Stadium.
Richie Martin drove in four runs for Baltimore (4-4-1).
Pirates (4-3-2) right-hander Zach Thompson retired the last seven batters he faced after giving up his only hit, a two-run homer to Anthony Santander with two outs in the first inning.
Baltimore's Chris Owings blasted a two-run home run in the fifth off Sam Howard, who allowed three hits and five runs over 2/3 of an inning.
Pirates reliever Heath Hembree made his spring training debut and retired all three batters he faced in the fourth inning.
Pittsburgh's Anthony Alford and Canaan Smith-Njigba hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. Yoshi Tsutsugo went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. In five games, Tsutsugo has gone 6-for-12 (.500) with three RBIs at the plate.
Prior to the game, the Pirates optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Triple-A Indianapolis and reassigned RHP Yerry De Los Santos, RHP Enmanuel Mejia, RHP Hunter Stratton and LHP Blake Weiman to minor league camp.
José Quintana will start for the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Sunday against the New York Yankees and starter Gerrit Cole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.