SARASOTA, Fla. – The Baltimore Orioles scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a three-run deficit and help run off with a 14-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at Ed Smith Stadium. 

Richie Martin drove in four runs for Baltimore (4-4-1). 

Pirates (4-3-2) right-hander Zach Thompson retired the last seven batters he faced after giving up his only hit, a two-run homer to Anthony Santander with two outs in the first inning.

Baltimore's Chris Owings blasted a two-run home run in the fifth off Sam Howard, who allowed three hits and five runs over 2/3 of an inning. 

Pirates reliever Heath Hembree made his spring training debut and retired all three batters he faced in the fourth inning.

Pittsburgh's Anthony Alford and Canaan Smith-Njigba hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. Yoshi Tsutsugo went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. In five games, Tsutsugo has gone 6-for-12 (.500) with three RBIs at the plate.

Prior to the game, the Pirates optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Triple-A Indianapolis and reassigned RHP Yerry De Los Santos, RHP Enmanuel Mejia, RHP Hunter Stratton and LHP Blake Weiman to minor league camp.

José Quintana will start for the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Sunday against the New York Yankees and starter Gerrit Cole.

