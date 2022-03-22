BRADENTON, Fla. – After giving up a six-run lead, the Baltimore Orioles scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-9 on Tuesday afternoon.
Rylan Bannon and Kyle Stowers each homered for Baltimore (2-2-1).
Pirates (3-2) outfielder Ben Gamel homered for the second time in his first three games with an opposite-field solo shot in the fourth inning. Starter Jose Quintana allowed six runs on six hits in two innings of work. JT Brubaker threw two scoreless innings.
Cole Tucker, Ke’Bryan Hayes (two hits) and Yoshi Tsutsugo each delivered run-scoring singles in Pittsburgh’s four-run third inning.
Jack Suwinski produced an RBI triple. Diego Castillo singled and is now 4-for-5 with a pair of walks in his first three games.
Pittsburgh trailed 6-0 after the second inning, but eventually tied the game at 8 with two runs in the seventh frame.
Pittsburgh travels to Lakeland at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to take on the Tigers. Wil Crowe is expected to start for the Pirates.
