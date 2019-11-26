A member of the first Johnstown Chiefs team in 1988, Darren Servatius once was among the most recognizable names in the former All-American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League.
A fan favorite in Johnstown, the tough, but talented Chiefs defenseman died at age 54 due to complications from diabetes on Nov. 20.
As news of his passing filtered across the continent from Okotoks, Alberta, Canada to Johnstown, memories of “Lefty” brought both smiles and tears to the faces of former teammates and friends.
“He’s had a rough go over the last few years but had been doing really good lately,” said Ron Servatius, who followed his older brother to Johnstown for the Chiefs’ second year, which was the inaugural East Coast Hockey League season in 1988-89.
“He just got a new job in northern Alberta as a foreman. He’s got a couple beautiful young girls, but they’re doing as well as could be expected.
“He still loved his fishing. He went to the Rockies. He went to Fernie (British Columbia). He’d work two days on, two days off in the mines. His days off were usually in the Rockies.”
The Servatius brothers, especially Darren, were at home in Johnstown, where “Lefty” played three seasons, collecting 25 goals, 117 points and 523 penalty minutes.
“He loved it there. He still has a lot of friends there,” Ron Servatius said. “A lot of great memories. That’s for sure.”
John P. James, who covered those early Chiefs teams for The Tribune-Democrat said Darren Servatius and teammates such as Brock Kelly, Rick Boyd, Rob Hrytsak, Toby O’Brien and Scott Rettew were the right personnel in the right place at the right time.
“Darren was a strong kid and he went into the dirty area. He was a tough kid,” James said. “I was always impressed with his work ethic. I thought he worked really hard.”
The original Chiefs team was hastily assembled by coach Joe Selenski and General Manager John Daley. The Chiefs played their first game on Jan. 13, 1988, almost midway into the AAHL season.
The rough-and-tumble bunch won games and won over fans as the building then known as Cambria County War Memorial Arena welcomed an average 3,801 fans into the 4,040-seat venue for 26 regular-season games and three playoff dates.
“Darren was a very popular player here in Johnstown,” James said. “He was with the first Chiefs. That group to me might have been what saved hockey in Johnstown. They were a good team talent-wise but they also were very, very tough.
“That’s what sold the Johnstown fans.”
A goaltender on the inaugural Chiefs team, O’Brien went on to serve as general manager and coach of the ECHL franchise before scouting for NHL organizations.
“That sucks,” O’Brien said after learning of Servatius’ death. “It makes you feel mortal, touchable.”
O’Brien said the player known as “Lefty” helped make that first season special.
“There were some characters and some personalities on that first group,” O’Brien said. “Darren was a huge part of that.
“That first year Chiefs team was as much fun as I’ve had playing hockey.”
Gerry Zaccaria played on the first Chiefs team and is active in reunion events such as the annual Slapshot Cup Tournament in Johnstown.
“Darren was such a loyal teammate and friend who would always stick up for his teammates,” Zaccaria said.
“Once two Lancers jumped ‘Lefty’ in our corner in our building and I jumped through the air on one of them, who was a giant, to free ‘Lefty’ up.
“We shared something very special in a very special moment for Johnstown and its great people,” Zaccaria added.
“He is my brother as are all the guys on that original team. I think they all feel that way too.”
