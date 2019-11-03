LOYSBURG – The underclassman-heavy Windber football program was on the wrong end of the final score Saturday night at Northern Bedford.
But the Ramblers just might have taken another important step toward a future with great potential.
Coach Matt Grohal’s third-seeded team scrapped with second-seeded Northern Bedford throughout the District 5 Class A semifinal before falling 28-14 at Panther Community Stadium.
“These guys are like seasoned veterans now. They played like it tonight,” Grohal said after Windber closed a 6-5 season with only four seniors on a roster filled with underclassmen contributors. “They didn’t play like sophomores and freshmen.
“I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of what they did for our program and for the community this year. Big things are ahead for this program.”
Windber just couldn’t overcome the opportunistic play of the Black Panthers, who recovered three fumbles and had an interception. Northern Bedford will play top-seeded Tussey Mountain in the 5-A title game on Friday.
“It’s a game of opportunities when you get into the playoffs because you’re going to have good football teams,” said Black Panthers coach Gary Black, whose 8-3. “Windber is a good football team. We took advantage of some of those opportunities.”
Northern Bedford’s balanced offense produced 215 yards rushing and 142 passing.
Junior Dalton Smith carried 25 times for 147 yards and a a touchdown. Eight of his runs resulted in first downs.
“I told (Smith) I was going to petition the PIAA and see if he could just be classified as a senior,” Grohal joked. “We knew coming in we had to slow him down or stop him. We just didn’t limit enough big plays for him. He is really good and he’s going to be a handful moving forward next year.”
Northern Bedford junior quarterback Thad Leidy teamed with Cadin Ebersole on the 48-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 at 10:16 after freshman Collin Yeatts’ extra-point.
“We started off with that big play,” Black said. “Caiden (Ebersole) made a huge play.”
Windber answered with a 12-play march to the Panthers’ 20, but Northern Bedford recovered a fumble. The Panthers moved 65 yards on a drive capped by Smith’s 2-yard TD run 36 seconds into the second quarter.
Once again, Windber responded with a 12-play drive. Freshman John Shuster scored from 6 yards at 6:07. Senior Evan Custer booted the extra point to make it 14-7.
Shuster finished with 109 rushing yards and two TDs on 28 carries. Sophomore Dylan Tomlinson had 59 yards on 10 carries as the Ramblers ran for 222 yards as a team.
“Their offensive line played really well and gave us fits,” Black said.
Northern Bedford recovered a mishandled kickoff to open the third quarter, but missed on a 30-yard field goal attempt.
After a Windber punt, the Panthers scored on Leidy’s 12-yard pass to Brady Clark with 4:15 left in the third to lead 21-7.
Windber had one more 12-play drive with sophomore Aiden Gray passing 16 yards to Custer and 12 yards to Tomlinson, setting up Shuster’s 1-yard scoring run with 6:29 left.
“Shuster is just a tough kid,” Grohal said.
“I asked him before the game, ‘Would you run through that block wall for me?’ He said, ‘Absolutely coach.’ That’s the kind of kid he is. He doesn’t turn 15 until next year.”
Windber forced a stop on downs and had an opportunity to tie the score, but Northern Bedford’s Lucas Heck recovered a fumble. On the next play, senior Colby Imler ran 50 yards for a TD.
Imler intercepted Windber’s next play from scrimmage to wrap up the game.
“Colby is a film study guru,” Black said.
“He’s a fourth-year player. The fullback trap up the middle was big for us. He took off. I knew they would key on Dalton (Smith) and thought it gave us an opportunity to maybe hit one on a quick hitter.”
Imler’s film work also paid off on the interception.
“They run a crossing route to 83 (Dylan Napora) and teams haven’t been defending it well,” Black said. “He stayed home, got underneath it and picked it off. That was big.”
