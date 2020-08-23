The Opening TD, the annual high school football preview special section produced by The Tribune-Democrat, will publish on Thursday, Sept. 10. Area teams are slated to begin their seasons on Sept. 11.
Opening TD to publish Sept. 10
The Tribune-Democrat
