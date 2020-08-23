The Opening TD

The cover of The Tribune-Democrat's 2019 football preview section features Ligonier Valley offensive linemen, from left, Michael Petrof, Christian Jablonski, and Wylie Spiker, shown behind a palisade inside historic Fort Ligonier.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The Opening TD, the annual high school football preview special section produced by The Tribune-Democrat, will publish on Thursday, Sept. 10. Area teams are slated to begin their seasons on Sept. 11. 

Tags

Recommended for you