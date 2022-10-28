The final Appalachian Bowl in its current rebooted format will be played Saturday night at Windber Stadium.
Whether the Week 10 event will survive or eventually be revived in some other fashion remains to be seen.
After all, 23 years separated what was labeled the final Appalachian Bowl in 1993 and the first Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend capped by the Appalachian Bowl in 2016.
Two undefeated teams are determined to put a figurative exclamation point on the current series as Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor (9-0) and WestPAC winner Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) meet at 7 p.m. with the Appalachian Bowl trophy at stake.
“We set some goals. One of them was to win the conference championship to get us into this game,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul, whose team has outscored opponents 410-27 and posted seven straight shutouts to open the season. “If this is the last one ever, your name will be in the history books forever.”
Windber won the WestPAC’s first Appalachian Bowl title in 2021 with a 42-0 victory over Heritage champion Cambria Heights. Ligonier Valley had won the first four Appalachian Bowl games in the rebooted series before the Rams moved onto the WPIAL.
No game was played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the schedule.
After this season, the WestPAC will no longer exist in football. Berlin Brothersvalley will join Windber, Meyersdale and North Star in the Inter-County Conference in 2023.
Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley, which co-ops with Ferndale, will move to the Heritage. Portage already joined the Heritage this season after being a charter member of the WestPAC. This year, Blacklick Valley joined a co-op with the Heritage’s United to form United Valley.
“The landscape of football in western Pennsylvania is changing so much I don’t think any of us will know what’s going to happen,” Paul said. “You live in the moment. This week will be a great experience for our players.”
Penns Manor senior quarterback Max Hill has led an offense that has 2,936 rushing yards and 37 TDs on the ground. Hill appreciates the opportunity to play in such a special event.
“It’s very exciting for us to be in this game,” Hill said. “We haven’t been in it, ever.”
Until this year, Penns Manor never advanced to the Appalachian Bowl during the original run from 1973 to 1993, or since the 2016 reboot.
Penns Manor twice earned Appalachian Conference championships (1970, 1972) when the former conference used rating points instead of the Appalachian Bowl to determine its title.
“I know these kids are excited and honored to represent the Heritage Conference in this game,” veteran Comets coach Bill Packer said.
Berlin Brothersvalley will play in its third Appalachian Bowl after losing to United 20-8 in 1987, and falling to Ligonier Valley 41-0 in 2017.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Coach Paul was a sophomore special teams player in the 1987 game with the Mountaineers.
“Being there as a player and a coach, we knew it was a big deal in 1987 when we played United at the Point Stadium,” Paul said.
“That was our only loss of the season. That was before the state playoffs. We were 11-1.
“When they brought it back when I was a coach, that was personal to me.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.