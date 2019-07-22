The AAABA Tournament will be back on the air during the 75th anniversary event next month.
Radio broadcasts of the Johnstown entry’s night games now will be on WCRO 1230 AM with the veteran tandem of play-by-play man Don Stanton and color commentator John DeFazio working in the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point press box.
WCRO is owned by Greater Johnstown School District and located at the high school.
The feed of the games also will be available on The Tribune-Democrat’s, website www.tribdem.com.
“I’m thrilled,” Stanton said Monday afternoon after the news became official. “We appreciate our sponsors. We appreciate WCRO. We appreciate all of the Greater Johnstown School District administrators, WCRO’s Brian Vuletich, and everybody who stepped up knowing how important this tournament is to our community.”
On Friday, Stanton and DeFazio announced that Forever Media, Inc., had informed them that the games would not be carried on WCCL 101.7 FM or any of the other Forever stations in the region. The games had been on WCCL in recent years.
Stanton and DeFazio are preparing to work their 33rd straight AAABA Tournament on the air together.
“We’re ready to go. Everything is committed. The school district is excited about working with this opportunity,” said Brian Vuletich, WCRO station/sales manager who also is a member of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which sponsors the tournament. “The board and the district supported it. Lightner Electronics, which manages the station, supported it. It all worked out. We’re looking forward to a great tournament.
“It’s a great thing for the community. We want to be a part of it,” he added. “It was a collaborative effort in a short period of time.”
The Tribune-Democrat had a significant role in that collaboration.
“I’m pleased that we were able to help make sure AAABA fans can hear those games at this year’s tournament, especially with this being the 75th anniversary,” Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said. “With the broadcasts also running on our website, folks can hear the action no matter where they are – including fans back home for the out-of-town teams.”
Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association President George Arcurio III said maintaining the tradition of broadcasting the Johnstown night games is important.
“I’m elated that we kept a local station involved and this will work out for the best for everybody, especially on the 75th anniversary of the AAABA Tournament,” Arcurio said.
