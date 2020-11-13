Evan Henderson’s life changed dramatically after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in the spring.
The Armagh-area native went from getting paid to wrestle in the New York City area to moving back in with his parents and working out in the most rudimentary of conditions as he continued working toward his dream of making the U.S. Olympic freestyle team.
Henderson, who wrestled at United High School, The Kiski School and the University of North Carolina before advancing to the senior level, was let go by the New York City Regional Training Center during the shutdown in a cost-cutting measure. He returned to live with his parents, Allen and Lydia Henderson, as he searched for a new training center to pay him to wrestle.
The 28-year-old was welcomed in by his parents but after having Evan and his twin brother Robert leave the nest nearly a decade ago, they had gotten rid of the boys’ weightlifting and exercise equipment.
So, Henderson improvised.
“I was chopping down trees,” Henderson said Wednesday in a phone interview from Austin, Texas, where he will wrestle in an event on flowrestling.org on Saturday night. “I found some old handles in the garage and zip-tied them to a log to lift. I found some iron in the backyard to lift and cinderblocks. I was throwing rocks over my head. …. Just getting the work in on my own. Going for runs, doing the roadwork.”
As some of the restrictions eased, he was able to find workout partners in the wrestling hotbed that is western Pennsylvania, including former Pitt and Seton Hill wrestler Ty Lydic.
Henderson helped his father, who is a general contractor, with some jobs and spent his lunch breaks calling contacts throughout the wrestling world to try to find a place to train. Things were beginning to look bleak before someone suggested that he call Rob Koll, a State College native who has established Cornell as a national power since taking over as head coach there in 1993.
Koll told his fellow North Carolina alumnus that the Spartan Regional Training Center in Ithaca, New York, had a spot for him, and Henderson responded by placing second at the Senior Nationals tournament last month.
Henderson’s performance helped him land a spot opposite Anthony Echemendia in Saturday’s event as well as a chance to win $25,000 in Flowrestling’s bracket in December.
He’s looking to earn a spot in next year’s Olympic Trials at 65 kilograms and compete in the Tokyo Olympics.
“Making the Olympic team is a goal but, ultimately, I want to be an Olympic champion,” Henderson said.
Saturday’s match should provide an interesting test for Henderson. Echemendia is a freshman at Ohio State, but he’s got plenty of freestyle experience, having won five national titles in his native Cuba. After defecting from Cuba, Echemendia attended high school in Arizona, where he went undefeated and won a state championship in his only season wrestling folkstyle. He also won U.S. Junior national titles in both freestyle and Greco-Roman last year in Fargo, North Dakota.
Echemendia is considered to be one of the top prospects in the nation, but he’s still a bit of a mystery to most.
“It’s someone we don’t know,” Henderson said. “We’ve seen him wrestle Fargo and (Spartan RTC’s) Josh Saunders but we really don’t know what he’s about yet. We’re excited to get our hands on this kid and see what he’s about.”
The match will be the sixth of seven on a card highlighted by world and Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs’ match with NCAA champion Zahid Valencia.
“Evan Henderson combines a highly entertaining and innovative wrestling style with a commitment to seeking out the best international competitions and training environments that have allowed him to reach ever greater heights since his days as a two-time All-American at North Carolina,” Flowrestling’s Andrew Spey told The Tribune-Democrat.
“We know that Evan can compete with the best in the country, as placements at the last two Senior National tournaments can attest. We’re very excited to see what Evan can do in Flo’s 150-pound 8-Man Challenge and are thrilled to have him in the bracket.”
The event, which will be held in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 18, promises $25,000 to the winner and smaller prizes for each wrestler who competes.
Henderson is thrilled to be a part of the bracket, considering the curveballs that 2020 has thrown him.
“It’s a blessing to be on the mat,” he said. “It got taken away. Now we look at how do we keep that flame alive?”
