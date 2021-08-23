Holt Oliphant is exactly the type of hockey player coach Mike Letizia wants on the ice and in the locker room as the rebuilding Johnstown Tomahawks open camp ahead of the North American Hockey League franchise’s 10th anniversary season.
The 20-year-old forward played 53 games as the Tomahawks won the NAHL East Division in the COVID-19-interrupted 2020-21 season. Oliphant had 12 goals, 31 points and a plus-12 rating.
While those numbers are significant, Letizia likes the impact Oliphant has in other, more intangible, areas.
“Holt has been a rock for us,” said Letizia, whose team will practice the next three weeks at the North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
“He is a cut from that mold of players that we embrace here on our team and provide so many elements that lead to team success. He is a relentless worker, team-first guy.
“Holt knows no other way but 100% every shift.”
Oliphant is among a small group of veterans on a team that lost its top four scorers and one of its goaltenders, all of whom aged out after last season.
The Tomahawks will open the regular season at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, on Sept. 15-18.
After a trip to face the Northeast Generals on Sept. 24-25, the Tomahawks and Maryland Black Bears will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Black Bears upset the Tomahawks in the first round of the 2021 Robertson Cup playoffs.
“I feel like we had a lot of new faces, and it was fun meeting everyone in camp,” said Oliphant, who will be joined in Johnstown by his younger brother, 6-foot-3 defenseman Mack Oliphant. “A whole new group of guys. It’s only Day 1, but there is a big emphasis on doing the little things right, winning our battles, back-checking hard.”
Letizia welcomed 33 players to camp on Monday.
Holt Oliphant, Dusty Geregach, T.J. Koufis and goaltender Sam Evola are four of the key returnees.
The Tomahawks selected 18 players in the NAHL Entry Draft and had approximately 100 players report to main camp in late July.
Holt Oliphant is confident in the players Letizia and the ‘Hawks have assembled as the team prepares to defend its divisional crown.
“He has a really good eye for talent,” Holt Oliphant said.
“Last year we had a lot of new guys, young guys, rookies. We did pretty well. He’s good at finding players.
“Plus, team culture-wise everyone buys into the system,” Oliphant said. “I feel like he’s good at making us become a team. Those are two big things when it comes to a fresh start with new guys – finding good kids who can play at this level and guys who are character guys who are good in the locker room and all around.”
Oliphant said his return to Johnstown never was in question, from his perspective. The Northbrook, Illinois, native said he appreciates playing in Johnstown.
“I love the fan support. That’s definitely a big thing,” Holt Oliphant said. “Having 2,000 fans at the War Memorial every night is awesome. They’re the best fans in the East. The atmosphere of playing in this town is awesome. I love playing for Mike too. I love the guys on the team.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
