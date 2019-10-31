Goaltender David Tomeo and defenseman Quinn Warmuth spent much of last season as teammates on the Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League.
The pair probably didn’t expect to play on the same team again after Maryland dealt Warmuth to the Minot Minotauros at the trade deadline, and Tomeo joined the Minnesota Magicians during the offseason.
An unexpected reunion has benefited both players and the Johnstown Tomahawks, who added Tomeo to the roster on Oct. 10.
Warmuth had been acquired in a trade with Minot during the offseason.
“Since I’ve come here, I’ve felt comfortable right away,” said Tomeo, who is 4-1 with the Tomahawks, including a pair of wins against his former Black Bears team during his first two games.
“This will be my third full season in this division. Everything just felt right. The coach. My billet family away from the rink. My teammates have embraced me and respect me. That’s given me a lot of confidence.”
Coach Mike Letizia’s team returns to Maryland on Friday and Saturday at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland. Both games start at 7:45 p.m.
“I was really pumped up to play them the last time,” said Tomeo, who went 2-0 while stopping 75 shots on Oct. 11-12. “It’s one of those things where I have enjoyed my time there and liked everything the place offered.
“But it’s a former team. You want to give it your all and prove something.
“You want to be the best goalie on the ice for both games.”
A West Caldwell, New Jersey, native, Tomeo has a 1.81 goals against average and .946 save percentage since joining the ‘Hawks.
“Every game was a total battle last year,” he said of playing on a 16-37-7 Black Bears team. “Now, I’m coming to a team that we have a chance to win every game. I have so much trust in my players.”
Tomeo has helped Alex Tracy, a rookie goaltender with a 4-2-1 mark, 2.64 GAA and .909 save percentage.
“I’ve been doing this for a while,” Tomeo said. “Whenever you see someone in his first year, it’s nice to pass along some pointers. I had goalies when I was younger who did the same for me. Now it’s time to reciprocate, be a leader, be a mentor.”
Letizia had seen plenty of Tomeo in net for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in 2017-18 and Maryland last season.
“David was someone that we have been familiar with for a few seasons,” Letizia said. “We felt we needed to find more consistency in net and identify a strong veteran that could give us quality starts and opportunities to win games while forming a solid 1-2 punch with rookie Alex Tracy.
“David has delivered since joining our team in early October.”
Warmuth has had a similar impact on the defense.
In 17 games, he has two goals and seven points, including a power-play goal and three power-play assists.
Since 2016-17, Warmuth had played in 161 NAHL regular-season games with Amarillo, Coulee Region, Maryland and Minot before joining the Tomahawks.
“We knew we lost a good chunk of our ‘D’ corps and needed to find a strong veteran who could eat up a lot of minutes and play in all situations for us,” Letizia said. “The opportunity to bring Quinn in made a lot of sense for us on many levels. Having played against him last year we knew what he brought to the table, but having him on our team and being around him every day, you really appreciate the value and quality he adds to our team in many facets.”
Warmuth appreciated the opportunity to help the ‘Hawks build on the momentum of a record-breaking 2018-19 season.
“I was fortunate enough to come here,” Warmuth said. “I thank coach Letizia for taking a chance on me. He’s given me every opportunity to make the most of it.
“We have a good group of guys. I think we’re still trying to find our identity. We’re trending in the right direction.”
Reconnecting with his former teammate also was a plus.
“I met David last year when we both ended up in Maryland,” Warmuth said. “I got a call from Coach Mike (Letizia) a week before we acquired David. He asked what I thought. I had nothing but good things to say about David.
“You can see how we’ve been doing since David got here. He’s a great goaltender. He’s transitioned to Johnstown.”
The Tomahawks are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and moved into second place in the East Division with 20 points (9-6-2), six points behind first-place New Jersey. Sixth-place Maryland has 13 points (6-7-1).
“There are just some growing pains at the beginning of the season,” Warmuth said. “We had a lot of new faces at the beginning of the year. A lot of turnover. Guys are starting to fall into their roles. When guys find their roles, we start to hit our stride.”
