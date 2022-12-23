The numbers emphasize John Shuster’s impact on the Windber Area High School football team’s offense over the past four seasons.
This year, Shuster rushed for an area-best 2,669 yards and 38 touchdowns.
In four seasons, the Ramblers senior running back collected an eye-popping 6,720 yards – the equivalent of 3.8 miles – and 100 rushing touchdowns.
More important to Shuster, the Ramblers won the District 5 Class 1A title this season. Windber hadn’t won a district crown since 2008.
“Personally, being my senior year, it was definitely very special for me,” Shuster said. “I feel like it was a big step for our program this year, getting our first district title in a while.”
Big steps have been common when Shuster is on the field.
The Tribune-Democrat named him 2022 All-Area Football Team Offensive Player of the Year.
Shuster earned the honor over a group of standouts nominated by 21 area coaches, including Bedford’s Ethan Weber, Richland’s Evan McCracken, Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser, Richland’s Sam Penna, Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky and Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold, who was named the overall Player of the Year.
“John’s offseason dedication, not only to the football program, but to all four sports he plays, is just unparalleled,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “I never had a guy who worked as hard as he did in the offseason.
“He’d play a baseball game, get back into town at 7 o’clock and call me and ask me to meet him at the weight room.”
The hard work paid dividends.
Shuster rushed for at least 100 yards in 11 games as the Ramblers went 11-2 and advanced to the PIAA playoffs. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound back surpassed 300 rushing yards against North Star (339 yards, four TDs), Conemaugh Township (311, three TDs) and Juniata Valley (303, five TDs).
“His junior season, he didn’t have the carries because we were so balanced,” Grohal said of Shuster’s 1,407-yard season on a 10-1 team that finished as District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up in 2021. “This year, he had the carries.”
Shuster carried the ball 226 times as a senior, with an average of 11.8 yards per run.
“I keep going back to the very first varsity game he played against Conemaugh Township,” Grohal said of the 2019 season opener in Davidsville. “John had 236 yards, four touchdowns and three sacks (in a 52-6 win). We knew he was going to be special, but we didn’t know how special.”
Shuster rushed for 1,478 yards as a freshman, gained 1,166 on the ground as a sophomore and combined to gain 4,076 rushing yards in his final two seasons.
Defensively, Shuster had 95 career tackles with 131/2 sacks, one interception and one blocked punt as a linebacker.
“This year was different for me being a senior and taking more of a leadership position,” Shuster said. “It helped me grow as a person.
“Starting from camp, every game, I tried to take it all in. Playing with my friends is the best part of it, having fun and enjoying the season.”
Shuster intends to play football at the collegiate level. He has received interest from schools such as the College of Holy Cross, St. Francis University, Davidson College, Clarion University, Shippensburg University and Slippery Rock University.
“Definitely, I would love to play football in college,” Shuster said. “Right now, I’m still not sure what school I’m going to go to.”
Grohal, who earned his first district title as a head coach in 2022, is certain Shuster will succeed at the next level. The veteran coach also realizes what he’ll be missing next season.
“The reality of me not coaching him next year is really starting to set in,” Grohal said.
“Meeting with college coaches and being part of the recruiting trail. … It’s a somber goodbye. He’s been with me for so long and done so many good things for our program on and off the field. We will miss him.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
