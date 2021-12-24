Damon Crawley’s season for the ages actually had its foundation set during the summer before football camp opened.
“Working in the offseason was the main part of it,” said Crawley, the Forest Hills High School senior who led the state with 2,601 rushing yards, according to MaxPreps. “We all had chemistry built together by working from 7 a.m. to 1 in the afternoon every day in the summer, lifting weights.
“Building chemistry and making ourselves better. Working hard every day.”
The Tribune-Democrat named Crawley as the 2021 All-Area Team Offensive Player of the Year after he scored 35 touchdowns and collected 224 points.
Crawley moved from a traditional running back position last season, when he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. This year, he often took snaps out of a wildcat formation on a Rangers team that started 2-5, but went on a five-game winning streak to finish as District 6 Class 2A runner-up.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in 12 of 13 games.
Only Richland held him to under 100 – at 69 yards – in the district title game loss (35-6). Crawley had six games with 200-plus rushing yards.
Among the highlights were a 320-yard, five-touchdown performance in a back-and-forth 42-35 victory at Chestnut Ridge and a 269-yard, five-touchdown game in a 49-20 District 6 semifinal playoff win at Bald Eagle Area.
“This year, I basically came in playing quarterback in the wildcat,” Crawley said. “The first two years, I was running back. This year, I was quarterback and called the plays and ran the plays. I made reads of people’s defense. It was something different and something teams couldn’t stop.”
He didn’t throw much, as the Rangers relied on sophomore Jacob Poldiak in traditional passing situations. But Crawley still managed to complete 10 of 28 passes for 217 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
“With Damon’s athletic ability, we’re able to use him at quarterback in our wildcat package,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “He was a threat to throw the ball, too. He worked hard during the summer and worked hard during the season.
“We knew if they’d load up the box on him, we could be in trouble.”
Instead, opponents often encountered “trouble” when Crawley touched the ball.
“Damon is a very special talent,” Myers said. “He’s able to see holes sometimes other backs aren’t able to see. He makes cuts on a dime. He has bursts and breakaway speed that makes him more dangerous.”
Crawley credited a stout offensive line led by All-Area first-team pick Gaven Blough – a 6-3, 270-pound senior.
“Gaven and (6-1, 260-pound sophomore) Jaden Trentini, I think we ran the ball their side every time,” Crawley said. “Jaden is back next year.
“Gaven is one of the strongest players in the LHAC. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I’d have half the holes there.”
The Rangers appeared to be out of contention after a 21-19 loss to Westmont Hilltop gave them a 2-5 record, but three of those losses came by one (Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic), two and six (Central Cambria) points.
The Rangers rebounded with wins over Somerset Area, Penn Cambria, Greater Johnstown, Cambria Heights and Bald Eagle Area, the last two on the road in the playoffs.
“We just needed to come together and play as a team,” Crawley said. “We came off a win against Bishop McCort and a loss to Central (to start the season). We just had to work together and figure each other out. We lost games by two points, a point. We were building off those games and us wanting to go far and win District 6. We wanted to accomplish our goals and that is what helped us even more.”
Crawley earned the Offensive Player of the Year honor with strong competition from Richland’s Kellan Stahl (who was named Player of the Year), Bedford’s Mercury Swaim (who was named Defensive Player of the Year), Windber’s John Shuster, Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold and Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
