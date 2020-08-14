Two decades ago, LaRod Stephens-Howling and a few of his junior high football teammates took in a varsity game as Greater Johnstown struggled during the final seasons the Trojans competed in the WPIAL.
Stephens-Howling made a promise as he stood near the sidelines, watching the team for whom he soon would play at the varsity level.
“I can remember like it was yesterday being in the Point Stadium. We might have been in eighth or ninth grade watching the varsity team,” Stephens-Howling said during a recent telephone interview. “I honestly remember us telling each other, ‘We’re going to do everything we have to do. This isn’t going to be what we’re going to show on the field.’
“There definitely were some great players on those teams and they played in the WPIAL, a whole different league. I’m not comparing the teams. I just remember us making that pact. We’re going to work our butts off in the summertime and do everything we have to do to be a winning team.”
Stephens-Howling and his Trojans teammates succeeded in the turnaround.
LaRod’s prolific numbers as well as the Trojans’ change of fortunes made Stephens-Howling – who played five NFL seasons and was a four-year standout at Pitt – a worthy selection as Tribune-Democrat Player of the 2000s.
Greater Johnstown left the WPIAL in 2001, moving to District 6 and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Soon, with Stephens-Howling at tailback, the Trojans made good on those junior high players’ pledge from a few years earlier.
‘All natural instinct’
As a 5-foot-8, 155-pound junior in 2003, Stephens-Howling broke the Trojans’ single-season rushing record with 2,226 yards. He had 23 touchdowns and 140 points. Greater Johnstown opened 5-0 for the first time in 15 seasons and finished 9-2 with the losses coming by a combined four points.
Stephens-Howling was an Associated Press Class AAA first-team all-state selection.
That was when the PIAA only had four classifications and Johnstown was among the larger programs.
“Sometimes I thought he had eyes behind his head,” former Trojans coach Bob Arcurio said. “It was unbelievable. He could tell who was coming from the side (to tackle him). It was all natural. You can’t teach that. It was all natural instinct. With his size, he wasn’t afraid to put his head in there, lower his shoulder and attack the defender who was going to tackle him.”
As a senior in 2004, Stephens-Howling had 1,875 rushing yards, 32 TDs and 192 points on a 9-3 Trojans team that won the program’s first District 6-AAA crown. Stephens-Howling repeated as a first-team all-state selection and became the first repeat selection as Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year.
“First of all, LaRod was an outstanding student,” Arcurio said. “When he got on the field, he worked and the other kids followed him. He was a leader by example. He was no ‘rah-rah’ kid. The kids just watched him and they followed him.”
‘Fuel in the fire’
Stephens-Howling finished his Greater Johnstown career with a school-record 4,597 rushing yards and 57 TDs. He played in the prestigious Big 33 all-star game in 2005 and took Pennsylvania MVP honors.
Then, it was on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he once again was determined to prove wrong doubters who said he was too small to compete at the major college level.
“I’m used to being the smallest person, one of the smallest people – even in high school,” Stephens-Howling said. “I got to Pitt and I was around 160 pounds my freshman year. My first weigh-in, I remember guys on the team saying, ‘You’re going to be redshirted. Don’t worry about it.’ They’d laugh. It put more fuel in the fire. I put my head down and worked.”
Stephens-Howling started at running back his first two seasons with the Panthers. His workload in the backfield decreased when Pitt featured another future NFL back, LeSean McCoy, during Stephens-Howling’s final two seasons.
Still, Stephens-Howling finished with 1,959 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns with the Panthers.
Stephens-Howling next had to prove himself at the highest level with the Arizona Cardinals, when he was selected in the seventh round in 2009.
He played four seasons as a Cardinals running back and emerged as one of the NFL’s top kickoff return men.
LaRod finished his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was in the backfield for the opener in 2013 when a knee injury ended his career.
‘Believed in me’
Stephens-Howling had 164 career kickoff returns for 4,092 yards, including a NFL-best 1,548 return yards in 2010.
He returned three kicks for touchdowns, including runs of 99 and 102 yards. One of his TD returns resulted in a couple winning a new home as part of a Cardinals promotion.
Arizona fans nicknamed him “The Hyphen” because of his last name. LaRod’s work ethic and his ability to break a big play regardless of his size made him a fan favorite.
“What you realized after all of that negative stuff is there also are people who are in your corner,” Stephens-Howling said. “I know the negative puts fuel into the fire, but there also were people who believed in me and I wanted to prove them right.
“My family, different coaches, my teammates, I didn’t want to let them down because I knew they were rooting for me.”
After his NFL retirement, Stephens-Howling had coaching roles at Pitt and Robert Morris University. He was inducted into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
“I always wanted to lead by example,” Stephens-Howling said. “You can talk until you’re blue in the face, but until they see you putting in the work, they’re not going to respect you. That’s what we did when I was at Johnstown. We worked.”
