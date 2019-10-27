CLYMER – If indeed Ligonier Valley played in its final Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night, the Rams closed a dominant body of work with another one-sided victory.
Heritage Conference champion Ligonier Valley recovered a game-opening onside kick, and then Kyrie Miller scored on the first play from scrimmage, putting into motion a 58-6 victory over WestPAC champion Portage at Penns Manor High School’s Pat Corrigan Field.
Miller finished with 234 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries before leaving the game with an injured ankle with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter.
The Ligonier Valley (10-0) defense held Portage (8-2) to only four first downs, three of those late in the final quarter, and a net 52 rushing yards on 29 carries – 57 total offensive yards. The Rams intercepted two passes and blocked two punts.
“Four years. Four undefeated seasons in a row these kids have put together. Four Heritage Conference championships. Forty straight games, four 10-0 seasons and now four straight Appalachian championships,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “There is a story there. I don’t know who else can say that they’ve done that.”
Ligonier Valley outscored its four Appalachian Bowl opponents by a combined 200-14 and nearly had a shutout on Saturday until Portage scored a touchdown with 2:43 remaining and the reserves playing for each team.
The Rams also capped another strong showing by the Heritage Conference in the crossover games. This season the Heritage went 8-2 against the WestPAC and now is 32-8 since the series began in 2016.
This probably was the last Appalachian Bowl for the Rams. Ligonier Valley’s
board of directors voted to have the program seek entrance into the WPIAL, also known as District 7, in the 2020-21 academic year.
The Heritage Conference cleared Ligonier Valley to leave the conference, and the Rams next must be cleared by District 6 to leave, and finally be approved by the WPIAL to join.
“It’s an honor to be able to have so much success, but it’s well-deserved,” said Ligonier Valley senior Michael Petrof, one of three Rams linemen who are NCAA Division I commits. “Our guys work really hard in the offseason. The week after we lose, we’re in the weight room. We’re hungry for wins, and losing isn’t an option.”
Portage won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Mustangs then attempted an onside kick that Ligonier Valley’s Cameron Mears recovered at the Rams’ 49-yard line.
“That was an awesome recovery,” Miller said. “They put the ball on the hash, which for the most part we didn’t see too often on film. We knew there was going to be something right off the bat and we were ready for it. Cam Mears made a huge play for us.
“That sets the tone early.”
On the Rams’ first play from scrimmage, Miller broke through the line and rambled 51 yards for a touchdown 11 seconds into the game. John Beard’s extra-point made it 7-0.
“The stage was set by an unknown with Cam Mears getting the onside kick to start the game,” Beitel said. “They give us the ball right at the 50. Then, the line comes out and sets the tone. Kyrie takes it in on the first play.
“From that point on, the line got a lot of confidence and Kyrie ran the ball really well.
“The big thing was the defense. They just clamped down.”
Miller used a spin move to elude tacklers on the way to a 42-yard touchdown at 7:03. The extra-point kick missed.
After Portage punted three plays later, Ligonier Valley quarterback Sam Sheeder ran 43 yards to set up his own 1-yard TD dash that set a 19-0 first-quarter advantage.
Portage blocked a Ligonier Valley punt but the Mustangs couldn’t get a first down.
The Rams got the ball back and used 13 plays to march 76 yards, a drive Sheeder ended with another 1-yard touchdown to make it 25-0 with 1:26 left in the half.
The Mustangs were pinned deep and couldn’t move the sticks on three plays. Ligonier Valley used its timeouts to force a punt attempt.
Portage, which didn’t have a first down in the opening half, faked a punt with Connor Price standing in his own end zone. The play produced a wide open receiver, but the Mustang fell and the pass was incomplete with 1:02 left.
Ligonier Valley got to the 1 and Sheeder found the end zone but a motion penalty negated the score. With 4.6 left, Sheeder passed incomplete and the halftime score was 25-0.
“It’s huge,” Sheeder said. “Our defense is a staple of our program and it’s great to know we outscored our opponents 200 points to 14.
“We knew we had a Wing-T team (in Portage) so we knew they were going to try to put us out of position,” Sheeder said. “So, we stayed pretty solid. We knew they were going to come with misdirection. We read our keys and played it well.”
Portage had 12 carries for minus-17 rushing yards in the first two quarters. The Mustangs passed for 6 yards in the opening half.
Miller and Sheeder each had their third touchdown runs in the third quarter. Then, Nick Beitel scored on runs of 22, 1 and 23 yards to make it 58-0 before Portage’s Ty Kennedy ran 7 yards for the Mustangs’ lone touchdown.
“We felt we were starting the playoffs tonight because we needed to win this football game to ensure that we were going to have a home game,” Coach Beitel said of the upcoming District 6-AA playoffs. “I’m fairly certain that we pulled ourselves into the No. 2 spot with all the points we got tonight and all of the crossover games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.