JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Senior Conner Oechslin netted a hat trick and Westmont Hilltop broke open a close game in a 4-1 victory over Cambria Heights in a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal on Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.
“He’s one of the best kids to ever come through the program,” Hilltoppers coach Jason Hughes said. “My coaching career, the top three. No stage is too big for him. He always comes ready to go and the kids feed off of his tenacity.
“I tell him to control the pace of the game. He’s more or less the quarterback of the game and he does it very well.”
Undefeated Westmont Hilltop is 19-0. The top-seeded Hilltoppers will advance to the district semifinal round to face fifth-seeded Juniata, a 1-0 winner over No. 4 seed Central Cambria.
Eighth-seeded Cambria Heights finished 7-8-4.
“Last year, we lost nine seniors,” Cambria Heights coach Adam Strasser said.
“Last year, we played in the district semifinals. We knew it was definitely going to be a rebuilding year with only three seniors coming back. We were really young, but we got better as the year went on.
“Defensively, up until this game, no team had scored more than two goals on us,” Strasser said. “We grew through the season and got better day by day.”
Oechslin tallied the first goal of the game with 32:36 left in the opening half.
Cambria Heights tied the score via sophomore George Campbell’s goal with 20:21 on the first-half clock. Mason Eckenrode had an assist.
“Early on, I felt that we won the ball in the middle well. We were able to distribute from our defense and we had a lot of good passing from the outside, which set up the goal from George Campbell,” Strasser said. “Winning the ball in the middle, winning throws was really helpful.”
Oechslin made it 2-1 with 7:35 remaining in the first half, a score that stood at intermission.
“The captains always hold our team to a high standard,” Oechslin said. “In the beginning, all 11 of us on the field knew that (level of play) was not good enough,” Oechslin said. “We were sloppy on defense. We knew what we had to do. We knew we had to pick it up. We came out in the second half and I think we were able to do that.”
Hilltoppers senior goalkeeper Will Gerow had another strong outing.
Senior Ian Buday scored with 36:59 showing in the second half, and Oechslin set the final with his third goal of the game at 5:09.
“He’s a tremendous player,” Strasser said. “We knew going in we had to stop him. He has a unique ability to play throughout their offense and continuously get a shot. Our goal is to get a foot in the shooting lane.
“He played really well. He’s definitely one of the best players in the area.”
Oechslin shared credit for his big night with his teammates.
“When you have players around you that are selfless and when guys can play as 11, it’s so much easier,” Oechslin said. “The last goal I had, Jake Milkie puts the ball right on my head. I didn’t do anything. He did all the work. That was a great ball.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
