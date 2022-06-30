JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past week, O has proven to be a team known to make a late comeback in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
Thursday served as a huge obstacle as Laurel Auto Group led by eight runs and was one swing away from going up double digits in the sixth. However, a groundball out stranded the bases loaded and kept the door open for O.
O did not record its first hit until the sixth inning, but later reeled off nine unanswered runs to cap off a remarkable 9-8 victory at Roxbury Park.
“We came out a little flat,” O’s Landon DiBeradin said. “We got no-hit going into the sixth inning. We knew we just needed one to get us going. Once one goes, hitting is contagious. Each guy moved it on to the next guy and we got it done.”
On June 24, O’s Jake Bredl hit a walk-off grand slam to defeat Mainline Pharmacy and illustrate his team’s late-inning magic.
O (11-7) received a jolt from DiBeradin, a rising sophomore at Mercyhurst, in the bottom of the seventh inning.
A walk and hit by pitch started the frame. DiBeradin greeted reliever Nick Roell as he launched a 1-1 fastball over the left-field fence to knot the game at 8-all with a three-run homer.
“With a new guy on the mound, he’s going to have to come to me,” DiBeradin said. “We got two guys on, he was going to have to attack the hitter, so I was looking to get my pitch and stay through the middle. Luckily, I caught it out front and got a barrel.”
Moments later, Corey Cavalier’s sacrifice fly on a full count to deep center scored Christian Kubacka with the winning run to seal the walk-off victory.
Thursday served as a gut punch for Laurel Auto Group, which led 8-0 in the sixth.
“Most guys know that O is a very good hitting team,” Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites said. “We preached that going into the final innings. We had a chance to kind of end it. When you leave the door open, you know they’re going to hit.
“They obviously came back and they did.
“We got to do a better job closing games. It’s not on one person. It’s on everybody in the dugout, coaches, players on the field, it’s everybody’s fault.”
O right-hander Brayden Mennett induced a groundball out to third base to leave three Laurel Auto Group runners stranded in the sixth. It was the second time Laurel Auto left the bases loaded in the game. Mennett earned the victory.
Jayden Walker provided O’s first hit to lead off the sixth inning against Sam Newcomer. A fly ball to left field was misplayed, leading to two runs coming across. Colton Cornell, who led the O offense with two hits, provided an RBI single. Eric Soccio followed with a run-scoring double to left-center field, and Kolson DeSocio added an RBI groundout to trail 8-5 leading into the seventh.
Cavalier’s sacrifice fly was the first and only out in the seventh. An error occurred after DiBeradin’s blast. Cornell doubled to put runners on second and third base.
Brycen Sechler was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Cavalier.
“We got to win them when you can,” Polites said. “It’s kind of a snowball affect. Everyone knows how momentum works in baseball. You get a couple guys on, do a couple things wrong and that’s what happens.”
Pitch selection turned the game around for O late in the contest.
“They were a little more selective,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said.
“They weren’t just up there swinging at whatever was coming in. We barreled up some balls and found some gaps (late).”
Laurel Auto Group compiled five runs in the first inning off O right-hander Ty Ryen. Brady Yard (two hits and two runs) provided an RBI single and Josh Little drew a walk to force in a run.
Will Miller added a two-out, two-run single to center field, and Ryan Bushey capped the frame off with an RBI single.
Christian Zilli’s RBI infield single pushed the advantage to 6-0 in the second.
Roell’s run-scoring single in the third extended the lead to 7-0. Zilli’s sacrifice fly to right field put Laurel Auto Group up 8-0.
Roell finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.