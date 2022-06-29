As O reached the 10-win mark in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League on Tuesday night, manager Ken Ashbrook’s team also neared its combined win total during the previous two seasons.
This is somewhat unfamiliar territory for second-place O just over halfway through the JCBL schedule.
“We’re definitely putting a lot together more than last year,” said right-handed pitcher Colton Cornell after throwing five strong innings in an 8-2 victory over Martella’s Pharmacy at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’re in second place. It’s a lot different,” Cornell said. “We’re going to try to go to the tournament and keep winning. I think we’re doing really good as a team.
“We work well as a team. A lot of new guys. We’re just winning games and I think we’re going to keep going with it.”
Last season, O finished 6-22 in fourth place. In 2020, O was 7-21, also in fourth.
That’s 13-43 over the two previous regular seasons.
Cornell allowed only three hits to Martella’s, with seven strikeouts and three walks before giving way to relievers Brayden Mennett and Hunter Tate.
“I was working in my fastballs and curve balls, keeping them off guard,” Cornell said. “Using the curveball in the dirt, the fast ball up and in, usually to strike them out. That’s about all I could do.”
O collected 11 hits, with four of those coming in the first inning, which was highlighted by Jake Bredl’s three-run homer over the brick wall in left-center field.
Bredl, who had three hits, and Jayden Walker had back-to-back singles in the third, with Walker driving in a run.
Ashbrook’s team made it 8-0 in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs on five hits, with Corey Cavalier and pinch-hitter Aaron Alakson smacking back-to-back, run-scoring doubles to left.
“They’re starting to really get on the ball right now,” Ashbrook said. “The past couple games we’ve been hitting home runs.
“They’ve just got to be a little more selective when they’re at bat, and not letting the third strike go by not swinging at it.”
Martella’s Pharmacy capitalized on four walks and a hit batsman against the O bullpen, which also gave up singles by Zach Ramach and Jake Felton. The Pharmacy tallied single runs in the sixth and seventh.
“We’re not getting a clutch hit at the clutch moment,” said Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil, whose team stranded seven runners over the final three innings. “Part of it falls back on our intensity, our approach and being competitive against another team.
“We’re having problems being competitive against ourselves and we’re losing that mental battle.”
The two teams also completed a game suspended by rain prior to the regularly scheduled contest. O needed only a half inning to finish an 11-0 mercy-rule win shortened to five innings.
O is 10-6. Martella’s slipped to 7-9 with Tuesday’s second game at the Point scheduled against Mainline Pharmacy.
“We have to go back to the fundamentals of baseball,” Pfeil said. “This game is 90% mental. Until we start winning the physical aspect of the game, we have to clean up our mental approach.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.