Iowa’s Max Murin became an All-American on Friday, but not in the way the Central Cambria graduate envisioned it.
The redshirt sophomore was named by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as one of the top 141-pounders in the nation on Friday after the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Minnesota last month, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, the top eight finishers in each weight class get dubbed All-Americans, but the NWCA chose to honor the wrestlers – including eight of his Iowa teammates – as first-team All-Americans.
“I definitely would rather earn it. I don’t want to be given a title,” said Murin, who was the No. 8 seed in his weight after going 16-3 on the season.
“I guess I earned it in the regular season. I still would rather have been able to win it on the mat.”
Murin had been waiting a year for his opportunity after he came up one victory short of All-American honors at last year’s tournament in Pittsburgh.
“I feel like I got a lot better compared to last year, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” the two-time PIAA champion said. “I’m just going to keep on growing and improving as a wrestler and a person each and every day.”
Iowa was ranked No. 1 nationally and the favorite to win the NCAA team title after Penn State had captured eight of the past nine championships.
“I was pretty bummed out, but I have amazing coaches and teammates,” Murin said. “They mentored us to look toward the next thing.
“They had a good reason to cancel it. The pandemic is a very serious thing.”
The Hawkeyes were practicing when word came down that the NCAA tournament would not go on as scheduled in Minneapolis. At that point, the Iowa coaching staff was still holding out hope that the tournament could be wrestled at a later date.
“They just said stay ready because they weren’t sure if it would be rescheduled,” Murin recalled in a phone interview from Iowa City. “When they found out it wouldn’t be rescheduled, they said ‘Bad things happen to good people. You just have to move on and continue to grow.’ “
Murin is trying to do that while he looks for ways to fill the inordinate amount of free time that he suddenly has. In addition to his online classes, improvised workouts and spending time with his ball python Miss Hiss, Murin has been looking to pick up some new hobbies.
Foremost among those is cooking, as he has been watching celebrity chef Guy Fieri videos online.
“So far I’ve learned how to make butter noodles and chicken,” said Murin, who has become a bit of a celebrity himself thanks to “Good Murin America,” his tongue-in-cheek look at the Hawkeyes that has proven popular with the wrestling program’s 63,000 followers on Facebook.
“I always had a big personality, but I’ve never really shown it,” said Murin, who showed up to the team’s media photoshoot sporting a mullet hairstyle, though he got it cut during the season. “The fans out here really like it and the coaches really like it.
He and Miss Hiss were featured on the Big Ten Network, and Murin and his Hawkeyes teammates have made several silly TikTok videos that have garnered plenty of attention in wrestling-mad Iowa City.
“We have a lot of good guys on the team,” Murin said. “We have good fun and mess around and produce some funny content, I guess.”
This season hasn’t been all fun and games, though. Murin missed nearly a month of the season with a hamstring injury, including the Hawkeyes’ thrilling 19-17 victory over Penn State in front of nearly 15,000 fans.
“That was an awesome match and awesome experience to be a part of,” said Murin, who cheered on his teammates from the sideline. “That’s a match I’ve been looking forward to since I was really little. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to wrestle in it. But I was healthy and feeling good at the end of the year.
“That’s all that matters.”
Murin finished fifth in the Big Ten tournament, and he’s hopeful that next year he can earn his All-American status on the mat as the Hawkeyes capture the team title.
“I think we’re going to be just as good, if not better, next year,” he said.
