SOMERSET, Pa. – Plenty of milestone numbers applied to the Meyersdale Area High School softball team’s effort in the District 5 Class 1A championship game on Thursday.
100: The number of wins Red Raiders coach Tim Miller has after Meyersdale beat Berlin Brothersvalley 11-1 in five innings at Somerset Area High School.
21: The number of victories against no losses that Meyersdale will take into the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament on Monday against District 6 No. 3 seed Glendale.
Three: The number of consecutive district championships the Red Raiders have earned over the past three seasons.
“Knowing that we were coming to play for another championship, 100 wins for Tim (Miller), I was just counting on my teammates,” said Meyersdale junior pitcher Izabella Donaldson, who fanned eight batters in the circle and had two hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs.
“Pitching great. Hitting great. I knew my defense was there to back me up and they made good plays. I’m very happy.”
Donaldson scored the game-ending run in the bottom of the fifth as her sister, freshman Kendell Donaldson, ripped a single to left field, putting the 10-run mercy rule into effect.
Kendell Donaldson, who saw plenty of action as a pinch/courtesy runner throughout the season, made a rare start at second base due to a teammate’s injury. She went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
“I got a little scared going into it,” Kendell Donaldson said. “It feels good. I’m happy. It was exciting to just be in the lineup and be with all the girls.”
Amelia Kretchman hit a two-run homer for Meyersdale. Marcy Dupre and Amber Long each produced a hit and scored two runs.
“We worked on a couple different things this year, tried to take advantage of the power, and it showed,” Miller said after his milestone 100th win. “We’ve probably hit more home runs this year than we ever have.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (13-8) will advance to the state tournament and face District 7 champion Union at Neshannock High School in New Castle.
The Mountaineers actually led 1-0 in the second inning, as Elsie Barna hit the first of her two singles and scored after two Meyersdale errors were committed on Syd Walker’s grounder.
“We had a tough opponent today," Miller said. "They came ready to play and scored first. I think that might have been the first time we were down all year. We bounced back and did what we needed to do. It’s good to be moving on and getting that home game next week.”
Meyersdale scored five runs in the second, an inning highlighted by home runs from Kretchman and Izabella Donaldson.
“I knew that she (Walker) was going to give me strikes," Izabella Donaldson said. "She’s a strike pitcher. When she gave me the pitch, I was very excited. My eyes got very huge. When I hit it, I was very excited. I knew off the bat it was going to go over.”
Berlin Brothersvalley coach Brian Slope said his team will reset and prepare for the PIAA tournament.
“Lots of other teams would like to be in our situation and we’ve got to make the most of it,” Slope said. “We’ll be back at practice (Friday) and prepare. We have Union on Monday. We’ll go there with our heads up and looking to play the type of softball we’re capable of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.