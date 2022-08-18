ALTOONA, Pa. – Down to the final out in the ninth inning, Malcom Nuñez blasted a three-run, walk-off home run for Altoona as the Curve defeated the Senators 8-5 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was a back-and-forth affair, with five lead changes and two tie scores. Nuñez came to bat with runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth and two outs when he launched a 2-0 pitch from Edgar Garcia onto the hill in left field for the win. It was the second home run for Nuñez with Altoona and the 19th overall on the season.
Jared Triolo led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his third time doing so in the past nine days. It marked the sixth leadoff home run of the season for Altoona, a new franchise record. Matt Fraizer homered in the second inning for his sixth of the year to make it a 2-0 game.
Cristofer Melendez opened the contest for Altoona with three strikeouts and no hits allowed over two innings. Carmen Mlodzinski entered in the third inning, but the Senators were able to get the bats going with three runs on five singles in the inning. Robert Hassell III, acquired by the Washington Nationals in the Juan Soto trade, scored a run on a groundout before Israel Pineda and Rudy Martin hit RBI singles.
The Curve were quick to respond in the bottom of the third inning, loading the bases on Nick Gonzales and Endy Rodriguez singles paired with a Nuñez walk. Aaron Shackelford scored two runs on a single to left field to put Altoona back on top 4-3. Harrisburg starter Jake Irvin allowed four runs on six hits in five innings with five strikeouts.
The Senators tacked on two runs over the fifth and sixth innings off Mlodzinski to take the lead back. Pineda knocked another RBI single in the fifth and Jackson Cluff hit an RBI double in the sixth. Mlodzinski allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings of relief with five strikeouts.
Rodriguez tied the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single off Brian Gonzalez to cap off a three-hit game. Brad Case and Colin Selby combined for three scoreless innnigs of relief to close out the game for the Curve, with Selby earning the win.
Triolo, Fraizer, and Shackelford also had multi-hit games in the win. It is the first time Altoona has won back-to-back games on a walk-off since May 30-31, 2018, against Akron. The seven walk-off victories this season for the Curve are the most since 2016 (7) and three shy of the franchise record of 10 in 2005.
Altoona and Harrisburg continue a six-game series at 6 p.m. Friday night. Left-hander Alex Troop will start for Harrisburg, with Altoona sending right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound.
