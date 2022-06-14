Palmer Jackson knows about polls and rankings. From the time he started bombing tee shots ridiculous distances, he started getting attention at the local, then the regional and then the national levels.
“I love rankings, I really do,” Jackson said. “I used to get into the numbers, but guess what?
“That didn’t help me. I realized that if I play good golf, that stuff would take care of itself, so I don’t look at them.”
So, shhhhhhh!
If you see the graduate of Franklin Regional High School in Westmoreland County, don’t tell him what the latest rankings in amateur golf show.
With one season left of a very successful collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame, Jackson is in the top 10 of three major ranking systems. In the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking, he’s eighth. In the Golfstat Individual Ranking, he’s sixth and in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking, he’s eighth.
Jackson, with his ranking, will be among the top players to watch as the 69th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday. A total of 103 golfers will compete on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
He had eight top-10 finishes in his junior year for the Fighting Irish and once the NCAA championships concluded, Jackson turned his attention to a new challenge: the Elite Amateur Golf Series.
Not real familiar with the EAGS? That’s somewhat understandable since this summer will be the first time the seven participating events will be held as a series. The whole thing begins with the Sunnehanna Amateur, followed by the Northeast Amateur, the North & South Amateur, the Trans-Mississippi Amateur, Southern Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur and the Western Amateur.
“That’s a really cool idea,” Jackson said when asked about the Series. “It definitely is important to me, and I want to try to play in as many events as possible. But as already happens in the summer, there will be conflicts and we’ll just have to deal with them as they come.”
It remains to be seen how many conflicts Jackson will have. He already lists Sunnehanna, the Northeast and the Southern on his schedule. Players are required to compete in at least three of the seven events to be eligible for the prizes at the end of the EAGS rainbow.
Tell us what those prizes are, Johnny. There are five exemptions into the U.S. Amateur, five into U.S. Open final qualifying and exemptions into the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, 2022 Puerto Rico Open and a handful of Korn Ferry Tour events.
All of those are sought-after and well worth competing for, but for Jackson, there are other considerations as well. The Arnold Palmer Cup will be played July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Genève in Switzerland, and Jackson is third in the standings for the United States men’s team. It’s a Ryder Cup-style event featuring top men’s and women’s golfers from the U.S. and an International team.
“I’m going to be on that team and, if that somehow doesn’t happen, playing good golf will take care of that,” Jackson said confidently.
Add to that the West Penn Golf Association schedule, particularly the Open and Amateur, events he’s been a regular participant in as well as a possible invite to the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational.
“Most years, I can plot 75% out my schedule before the new year,” Jackson said.
“This year presents a new challenge for me. So many external things are going on.
“I’m learning I can’t look past the one-day-at-a-time thing.”
Jackson has done a great deal of thinking about not only the summer ahead, but how what he does in the rest of 2022 might impact his future career as a professional golfer.
“First, there are so many benefits to play in WPGA events. You learn to play in well-run events and top-flight competition,” Jackson said. “Both Mark (Goetz, who’s finishing his fifth year at West Virginia University), and I believe we’re capable of achieving greatness on the professional level, including winning majors.
“For me, it’s hard to say how it’s going to work out,” Jackson added. “Hopefully my schedule will include the WPGA Open.
“Hopefully I can get into the U.S. Am and make a deep run there.”
Another possibility for Jackson is the 2023 Walker Cup to be played at Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews. A good summer and his name will become more and more prominent as talks progress about the United States roster.
One thing is for sure, Jackson will be looking to build on his tie for fourth-place finish at Sunnehanna in 2021. The 69th Amateur will run Wednesday through Saturday, which coincides with the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
“Sunnehanna is an awesome place, awesome event,” said Jackson, who made nine birdies and shot a 6-under 64 in the third round a year ago and finished at 6-under 274. “It’s pretty cool that it’s the leadoff event for the Elite Amateur Golf Series.
“We’ve played several events there over the years and we sort of look at Sunnehanna as a West Penn event.”
This year, the historic venue will serve as the gateway into the bold, new Elite Amateur Golf Series.
