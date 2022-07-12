SOMERSET, Pa. – The University of Notre Dame named Somerset Area High School graduate and former AAABA League standout Shawn Stiffler as head coach of the Fighting Irish baseball program on Tuesday.
"I first want to thank Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick and Jody Sadler for the confidence to lead this outstanding program," Stiffler said. "My family and I are extremely humbled and ready to get started.
"Notre Dame is the finest university in the country.” Stiffler said. "It challenges everyone to become the best version of themselves and I cannot wait to continue recruiting, developing and working with student-athletes with that type of mindset."
Stiffler, 43, has coached Virginia Commonwealth University to a 340-198 record during the past decade, including a 146-71 mark in Atlantic 10 Conference competition.
The conference tabbed Stiffler as its coach of the year in 2019. He previously was named ABCA/Diamond East Region Coach of the Year in 2015 after leading the Rams program to its first Super Regional appearance.
"We are excited to welcome Shawn (Stiffler) and his family to our Notre Dame community," University Vice President and Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said. "He’s a perfect fit to lead our nationally-respected program both on and off the field as his approach to coaching and culture mirrors that of our Institution."
A 1997 graduate, Stiffler played at Somerset High School and was part of the Somerset Businessmen American Legion baseball program. The left-handed pitcher spent a year in the local AAABA League playing for Seward VFW.
The Minnesota Twins selected Stiffler as a pitcher in the 53rd round in the 1997 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft after his senior season at Somerset.
He played college baseball at George Mason University.
In 2012, Stiffler took over the Virginia Commonwealth University program and consistently has had success. VCU is one of just seven programs nationally to earn 34 or more wins in each of the last eight full seasons.
In the past two seasons, Virginia Commonwealth is 80-36 overall and 32-8 in Atlantic 10 play under Stiffler. The Rams won back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference titles in 2021 and 2022.
"I want to thank Shawn for his service to VCU over the last 15 years, including the past 10 seasons as our head baseball coach," Rams Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said. "From to winning championships on the field to growing young men into leaders off of it, he embodied everything that's great about college baseball.
"He has positioned our program for even more success in the future, and we appreciate his impact on the VCU community."
This past season, the Rams won 17-straight contests from May 7 through June 4. Similarly, last season Virginia Commonwealth had a 22-consecutive game winning streak was snapped in the second game of the NCAA Starkville Regional to eventual 2021 National Champion Mississippi State.
VCU went 2-2 at the Chapel Hill Regional in North Carolina this season after posting a 42-20 record in 2022.
Under Stiffler’s watch, the Rams produced four All-Americans, five Freshman All-Americans and 43 all-conference players.
Former Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett recently left to become the head coach of his alma mater Florida State University.
Jarrett led the Fighting Irish to an 86-32 record, 44-21 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This past season Notre Dame went 41-17 and advanced to the College World Series.
