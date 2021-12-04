SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 5 Pitt men’s soccer team fell in penalty kicks to No. 4 seed Notre Dame, 1-1 (4-2), in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal on Saturday evening.
Pitt (13-5-2) led 1-0 on Guilherme Feitosa’s goal in the first half.
Notre Dame's Paddy Burns tied the game at 1 in the second half.
In penalty kicks, both teams scored on their first two attempts. Notre Dame scored on its third and fourth attempts. Pitt was denied on its third and fourth tries to prevail.
The Irish face No. 8 seed and ACC foe Clemson in the national semifinals.
