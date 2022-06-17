Chase Sienkiewicz didn’t start or finish his third round near the top of the leaderboard at the 69th annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on a windy Friday.
But Sienkiewicz certainly produced one of the more memorable performances despite the often adverse conditions resulting from heavy gusts that knocked over a tree near the No. 9 tee box and had Sunnehanna Country Club grounds crew members watering the greens on No. 2 and No. 16 to counter the effects of the wind.
A University of Arizona golfer from Frisco, Texas, Sienkiewicz shot a 7-under-par 63 on Friday, the low round among 104 players. He made five birdies and eagled the par-5 11th hole in a bogey-free afternoon.
The impressive round followed a first-day 74 and a second-round 76 that had Sienkiewicz at 10-over 150 entering Friday’s competition.
Even with the great day, Sienkiewicz is at 3-over 213 to tie for 40th.
Birdie fest: University of Alabama recruit Jonathan Griz had a 4-under 66 on Friday and also is tied for 40th at 3-over through three rounds.
Griz collected eight birdies by making putts on holes 3, 4, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16 and 17.
The Hilton Head, South Carolina, native also had bogeys on 2 and 12, as well as a double bogey on No. 6.
Gone with the wind: The winds created challenges, and in some cases, chaos.
On the No. 2 green, the gold Sunnehanna Amateur flag waved and even slightly bent during some gusts.
Florida State golfer Cole Anderson, of Camden, Maine, had to stop play as his ball appeared to slightly move in the wind. Anderson made a bogey on the hole.
After Tommy Morrison, of Dallas, Texas, made a putt to save par, the crowd gathered on the hillside began to clap. Morrison tried to tip his cap, but it blew away into the rough and was retrieved by a spectator.
Play briefly was halted as head grounds superintendent Mark Leppert and his staff watered down the greens on 2.
The same process was used on 16.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
