DELMONT – Norwin’s Logan Connelly registered a hat trick as the Knights defeated Westmont Hilltop 4-2 in a PIHL Southeast contest on Monday at Center Ice. Norwin (11-2) produced three goals in the second period. Aidan Rosko scored a goal and assisted on three markers.
Aiden Rice and Nick Rozich scored goals for Westmont Hilltop (17-7-3, 6-6-1 PIHL). Rice assisted on Rozich’s goal and Anthony Marano provided the helper on Rice’s power-play goal in the third period. Ian Amaranto stopped 22 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.