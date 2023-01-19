NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Northern Cambria senior Evan Wiewiora realized a childhood dream on Thursday afternoon.
The standout catcher and right-handed pitcher officially committed to continue his baseball career at St. Vincent College, a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
“That’s always what I wanted to do ever since I was like 7 years old,” Wiewiora said after committing to St. Vincent. “To be able to do that, it’s really exciting.”
Wiewiora will join a Bearcats program that went 24-14 in 2022.
“I felt like I was home as soon as I got to the school,” Wiewiora described his visit to the Latrobe campus. “I really enjoyed Coach (Mick) Janosko and Coach (and 2021 Johnstown Mill Rats manager Parker) Lynn. They kind of just felt me feel family already. They have a pretty good team. They develop players very well.”
Wiewiora was recruited as a two-way player. He posted a .413 batting average with a .557 on-base percentage, .630 slugging percentage, 15 runs and .522 average with runners in scoring position.
“Evan’s been the type of kid from Day 1 who has given 100%, more than any other kid I’ve ever seen,” Northern Cambria baseball coach Brian Bougher said. “I think he’s the only kid I’ve ever seen after a baseball game or practice, him and his dad up at the field in the batting cages. He works constantly. He eats and breathes baseball.
“He’s definitely going to do well at the next level. He has continued to put the work in.
“He strives to be better.”
Wiewiora’s presence behind the plate limits the effectiveness of opponent’s running games. His baseball IQ also helps him excel.
“St. Vincent can expect less stolen bases on him, for sure,” Bougher said of Wiewiora, who gunned down six of eight attempted base stealers in 2022. “Evan’s got a hell of an arm. He’s a very smart baseball player. He always tries to push his teammates to get better. They’re going to have a leader from Day 1. They’re going to have someone that’s going to give max effort.”
Wiewiora, who possesses a fastball, slider, curveball and knuckleball, will major in health and physical education, while also studying special education. He also competed with Super Swing Baseball, based in Northern Cambria.
“Coming up through Super Swing, I had good coaches that taught me a whole lot about the game,” Wiewiora said. “Working constantly there and having a facility at my disposal whenever I want helped me. Going to tournaments and playing against better kids makes me better.”
Wiewiora, who chose St. Vincent over Central Penn, Clarion, Juniata, Mount Aloysius and Penn State Hazleton, also played basketball and soccer at Northern Cambria.
The right-handed slugger’s refined approach helped him advance to the collegiate level.
“His first couple years, he was impatient,” Bougher said. “He always wanted to get the hit and sometimes swung at bad pitches. As he progressed and matured as a player, he now waits on his pitch. If a pitcher makes a mistake, he definitely capitalizes on it. He’s a very consistent hitter, good contact hitter and he hits for power.”
Wiewiora is the son of Craig and Sherry Wiewiora, of Northern Cambria.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
