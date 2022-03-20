NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Clarion University didn’t have to give Ike Wagner the grand tour or acquaint him much with the Golden Eagles football program when it decided to recruit him. The Northern Cambria High School standout already knew pretty much all he needed about the school and the team.
“Having my brother up there and visiting and going to all the games, I’m pretty familiar (already),” Wagner said.
Wagner will join the Golden Eagles – and his older brother, Joe – next fall after he signed with Clarion on Friday. The younger Wagner is getting a partial scholarship to play Division II football.
“It’s not something everyone gets to do,” Wagner said. “I’m honored and excited.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Wagner figures to reprise his defensive end assignment that he filled with the Colts at the next level, although he also could play linebacker.
Although Northern Cambria only won two games in 2021 when he was one of just two seniors on the roster, Wagner still shined, making 11 tackles for loss, 56 total stops and forcing a fumble. Over the past two seasons, he has registered 8.5 sacks.
“I am confident Isaac will be a successful member of the Clarion football program,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I am extremely proud that I was fortunate enough to have coached him and observe his development.”
The youngest of three sons of Colt assistant coach Joe Wagner and his wife Danielle to play high school football, Ike Wagner has grown up around the game. He was seeing recruiting interest primarily at the Division III level before attending an unsigned-prospect tryout at Clarion a couple of weeks ago – basically a combine for overlooked players – for new Golden Eagles coach Raymond Monica.
A devout workout warrior, Wagner had reshaped his body since coming into his senior high school season around 250 pounds. He aced the physical tests and was rewarded with a passing grade in the form of a scholarship.
“I never stopped working out even when football was over,” Wagner said. “I didn’t do any specific training for that event, but I think I performed pretty well. Bench (press) and vertical (jump) I did pretty well.”
Physical training is one of Wagner’s favorite pastimes along with spending time with friends and listening to rap music. He plans to pursue a degree toward a career in cybersecurity, which he views as a growth industry.
The 17-year-old Northern Cambria native has joined the track team as a thrower for the first time this spring. His focus in the past was purely on football. His older brother is coming off a sophomore season when he drew some starts as an offensive guard.
“Pretty much since I can remember, I’ve been watching football,” Wagner said. “As soon as I could, I got into football and have been playing ever since.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.