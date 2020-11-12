Wednesday was a day Northern Cambria senior Maggie Hogan had always dreamt of. Growing up in a volleyball family with a father and two siblings who played at the Division I level, Hogan sealed her nine-month commitment by signing to continue her career at St. Francis University, a place she is well acquainted with, during a ceremony at Northern Cambria High School.
“My brother, Jeff, played volleyball at St. Francis. So I’ve been on campus, and I know my way around,” Maggie Hogan explained her decision to join the Red Flash program headed by coach Sara McMullen. “When I went on my visit, it just felt like home to me. The girls that I stayed with were very welcoming and open. We just had a blast, and it was amazing.”
Hogan, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter who will major in engineering, was a key cog in helping the Colts win two PIAA Class A championships in 2018 and 2019, three Heritage Conference titles and two District 6 crowns. Despite losing in the District 6 Class AA semifinals on Friday, Hogan reflected on her team’s vast amount of accomplishments.
“I’m sad that our season is already over, but I’m grateful that I had so many memories from Northern Cambria with both state championships, and sharing that with my dad means a lot to me,” she said.
Over the past four seasons, Northern Cambria went 82-6 to add to the school’s crowded trophy case, which also includes state titles in 2005 and 2009 under coach Mike Hogan, Maggie’s father and a member of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“It was awesome. We’re happy for Maggie,” Mike Hogan said. “She worked really hard and dedicated herself to the sport she really enjoys. She got herself out there, got some exposure, got some great training out in the Pittsburgh area (Revolution Volleyball Club). We were super excited that Sara McMullen over at St. Francis was interested in her as a player and a student-athlete.”
Furthering her volleyball career in college was always part of Maggie’s plan.
“When Jeff played at St. Francis, just the energy and watching him play, it made me want to be on that court so bad,” Maggie Hogan said. “Even when I was little at 3 years old, I would go into the gym with my dad. I would play around with the ball. It’s been a part of my whole entire life, and I can’t imagine my life without volleyball in it.”
After committing to the Northeast Conference program in February, Wednesday’s signing alleviated some anxiety.
“It was so exciting, almost a little bit like a weight was off of my shoulders now that I can relax, I know that I’m going to a great college and I’m going to be happy there,” Hogan explained.
Hogan, who also considered Juniata and has been named to the all-state team three times, exhibited strong play on the court as a four-year starter. As the years progressed, her play improved in a number of areas.
“Her court awareness, her intangibles. She just always has such a good understanding of what’s going on in the game, where people are, where she needs to be,” said Mike Hogan, who played at Penn State. “She’s so comfortable on that floor. She’s not the biggest hitter, but she scores a lot. She can mix it up in terms of ripping it pretty hard, then she can hit an off-speed shot. You can’t coach that.”
Ashley, Maggie’s older sister, played at Maryland and Pitt-Johnstown. Mike Hogan has announced this past season was his last leading the Colts, ending a phenomenal era of volleyball.
“It’s been fun as a coach, more importantly as a dad,” Mike Hogan said. “She’s been with me from the beginning, when we were coaching Ashley and Jeff. She was really, really little and she was always in the gym with me. She went to every event, just always loved being around the game. Watching her start out at a young age, and grow and develop over the years, it’s just been an incredible run for me as a dad to be able to witness that and help her out with that. It will be something I will always remember.”
Maggie Hogan is the daughter of Mike and Terry Hogan, of Northern Cambria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.