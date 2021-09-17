NEW ALEXANDRA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria golf team edged River Valley by one stroke to earn the Heritage Conference title on Thursday at Mannitto Golf Course.
Northern Cambria's Nathany Bolvin (92) and Jon Zemrose finished third and sixth, respectively, overall. Riley Olish took second place on the girls side with a round of 54, two strokes behind Homer-Center's Ava King.
West Shamokin junior Sean McCullough won the individual title with a round of 79. River Valley's Cole Stuchall took second place with a 91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.