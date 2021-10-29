NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Northern Cambria’s had trouble on punt snaps this year. Having had one go over Cody Dumm’s head in the first quarter against Meyersdale on Friday night, the Colts coaches thought they had to do something facing fourth-and-6 at their own 20 in a scoreless game.
Speedy upback Peyton Myers saw an opportunity and called his own number.
“It was an audible. The idea is if we think we can get a good punt off, we’re punting,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “But, when the defense reacts in a certain way, we have an audible in, and our guys did a good job recognizing it.”
The play worked better than Shutty imagined, going for 71 yards and setting up the Colts for the go-ahead touchdown.
That was all Northern Cambria needed, as the Colts capped a 2-8 season with a 26-6 victory over visiting Meyersdale at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
Maverick Baker rushed for 62 yards and picked off two passes for the Colts, who came up with seven takeaways in a game that featured 11 turnovers and 21 penalties. Baker scored twice in the second half – on a 9-yard run and a 60-yard interception return.
“I have the option either to hand it off or to run. The guy was blocked, which opened a big hole, which I was able to get through,” Myers said of the pivotal fake punt. “I think it turned the game around, because we started really slow. They were going three-and-out, three-and-out, and we were turning the ball over. We needed something.”
Myers took a receiver screen the final 7 yards after his long run to break the scoreless tie.
Later in the quarter, Ben Messina picked off a pass at the Red Raiders 11 and dragged a tackler into the end zone with him to give the Colts the 14-0 lead they’d carry into the half.
Meyersdale (0-10) only mustered 89 yards in total offense.
The Red Raiders’ only score came when Evan Brenneman scooped up a squib kick on his own 49 and took it all the way to the end zone in the third quarter to cut Northern Cambria’s lead to 14.
“I wish the results could have been different,” Red Raiders coach Ryan Donaldson said. “I think (had we cashed in a couple of early opportunities) there would have been a different outcome. Our defense kept us in it.
“That’s two weeks in a row where we couldn’t find our footing offensively.”
Northern Cambria won despite losing three fumbles in the first.
The Colts had a promising opening drive thwarted when Ty Dumm’s fumble was recovered by the Red Raiders’ Bryson Hetz at the Meyersdale 18. Two more lost Colt fumbles flipped the field position, but Baker picked off a Daulton Sellers pass at the Northern Cambria 8 to snuff one Raider threat, and Sellers was stopped a yard shy of the first down on fourth-and-3 from the Northern Cambria 17 at the end of the first quarter.
“We fixed most of our mistakes. Turnovers helped us turn the momentum of the game,” Baker said.
Northern Cambria outgained Meyersdale 159-59 in the first half.
“I’m very happy we ended on a good note. We’ve had a very rough season,” said lineman Ike Wagner, one of two seniors on the Colts roster.
