DuBOIS – As the stakes rapidly escalate through the postseason, the Northern Cambria volleyball team has continued to rise to the occasion.
Facing one of their tougher opponents to date against District 10 champion Cochranton, the Lady Colts dug deep to find that extra gear in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at DuBois Central Catholic High School.
Northern Cambria defeated Cochranton in four sets (25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14) to advance to the next round.
“We really stepped it up today,” Northern Cambria junior middle hitter Emma Kollar said. “We lost the third set, and that was a real eye-opener for us. That gave us an extra boost to help us come away with the win.”
The Colts sailed through the first two sets, but as Cochranton began to feel the weight of the moment, the Cardinals rallied to cut the deficit with a set three victory.
Northern Cambria (21-1) tried to gain traction early in set four, but a pair of questionable calls shifted all the momentum to Cochranton.
After regrouping and refocusing, the Colts were able to seal the deal to keep their season alive.
“We just stayed positive,” Northern Cambria senior middle hitter Jenna Lutch said. “After that third game, we got that feeling that we just had to go. Nobody got down on themselves. We knew that we had to win, and we had to get going.”
The fear of going home has also motivated the Lady Colts, who are looking to repeat on last year’s state title.
“You don’t want to be done,” Lutch said. “This is a win or go home situation. You don’t want the season to end.”
Northern Cambria was led by its dominant front-row attack, which featured plenty of power hitting from the likes of Lutch, Kollar and Maggie Hogan.
Matching up against a set of tall Cochranton blockers who stifled several of their opportunities at the start, the Lady Colts rose to the challenge and scrapped their way to the win.
“You just have to think that you’re the one that’s more powerful,” Kollar said. “You have to play big. You have to get up, fight for it and get it. It’s a mental game.”
Serve-receive has also been a focus of Northern Cambria’s, and the team has worked all season to improve that aspect of the game.
While the Colts struggled in the first round, they saw plenty of improvement against Cochranton.
The Cardinals threw several different looks at Northern Cambria, and while a few serves were unreturnable, the Colts were able to settle the ball to set up the offensive attack.
“We worked on our serve-receive a lot during practice yesterday,” Lutch said. “Our entire goal has been to get a good pass. You have to get a good pass to get a good set.”
The win propelled Northern Cambria into the semifinals of the Class A playoffs where it will face District 9 champion Clarion (18-1).
The game is a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal in which the Lady Colts claimed, 3-1, en route to the state title.
“We know what we’re good at, and we know what they’re good at,” Lutch said of facing Clarion. “We have to focus on our mindset. It’s we, not me. We have to play as a team.”
The semifinal match takes place Tuesday at a time and site yet to be determined.
“We just have to continue to work together as a team,” Kollar said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
