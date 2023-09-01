NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Northern Cambria entered Friday night’s Heritage Conference clash carrying a massive chip on its shoulders, and the Colts dropped it right on visiting Conemaugh Valley.
Conemaugh Valley’s used to controlling the football and the clock. Northern Cambria gave the Blue Jays a bitter taste of their own medicine as a welcoming gift to the Heritage, opening the game with a long drive, then immediately scoring on a turnover, and wound up outgaining its opponents by more than 300 yards in an inspired 42-0 win in high school football at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Ty Dumm and Jack Sheredy each scored twice in the win, as the Colts looked very much like the defending District 6 Class 1A champ coming off a tough six-point, opening game loss to United Valley.
“Practices were intense (this week),” Colt senior lineman and captain Austin Amsdell said. “We all came in with the mindset that we had to work harder to play harder, and we did that.”
Amsdell and Sheredy were on and off the field in the opener with cramps, but they were all over the field this week. Sheredy finished with 150 yards on just 13 carries, scoring in the second half on runs of 72 and 33 yards that polished things off.
Both came off a couple of fakes that left Sheredy with gaping holes through which to run.
The longer of the two scores brought the running clock into effect with 3:43 still left in the third quarter. Northern Cambria had a 21-0 lead at halftime even though it had a long touchdown catch wiped out by a penalty and missed a field goal.
“We knew if we came together, we were going to do good things,” Sheredy said. “From last week, we came a long, long way, but there’s still room for improvement.”
Conemaugh Valley had only run six plays by the time Northern Cambria pushed the margin to three touchdowns early in the second quarter when Dumm went 37 yards with a middle screen for his second touchdown of the night.
The Blue Jays only had 30 yards in the first half. Their first first down other than a penalty came with just 12 seconds left in the second quarter.
Conemaugh Valley finished with only 57 yards of offense, and its 0-2 start left Blue Jays coach Matt Kent looking for answers.
“This was just like last week. It’s like we’re stuck in ‘Groundhog Day,’ ” Kent said. “We’ve got to get this out of our system or some changes are going to have to be made.”
Northern Cambria almost had 200 yards by halftime. The Colts opened the contest with a 14-play, 73-yard drive culminating on Ben Messina’s 3-yard run at the 3:41 mark of the first quarter. It was the third time on the drive the Colts converted on third or fourth down.
On Conemaugh Valley’s second play after the ensuing kickoff, Northern Cambria jarred the ball free from Blue Jay workhorse back Devin Chontas. Dumm scooped it up at the 14 and ran to the end zone untouched.
Kent said the first nine minutes were the game, putting the Blue Jays and their run-heavy, ball-control offense in a hole on the road.
Colts coach Sam Shutty concurred.
“We had to get the lead, because they’re not built to come back from behind,” Shutty said. “For us to jump out like that was almost too good to be true.”
The Blue Jays were stuffed on fourth down near midfield on their next series, setting the stage for Ethan Donatelli to connect with Dumm for Northern Cambria’s last touchdown of the first half.
“This is the first time we’ve seen an offense like this,” Shutty said. “Every kid, every play has to read his keys, stay aggressive and make tackles. I was super-impressed with our whole defense.
“We needed to rely on each other. Last week, I think too many guys were trying to win the game by themselves. This week we stressed there are 11 guys. You don’t have to win the game by yourself.”
