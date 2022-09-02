MARION CENTER, Pa. – The Northern Cambria Colts turned a complete-game effort into a 30-0 shutout over Marion Center at Dr. John R. Malino Stadium on Friday night, scoring touchdowns on a rushing play, a passing play, a punt return and an interception return and adding a safety.
“It was a three-phase game,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “Our offense started strong and then sputtered out, special teams picked it up and then our defense really picked it up in the second half.”
“We took a step forward,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “We just must play a complete game, and not shoot ourselves in the foot with those four turnovers. Special teams came into play with the punt return. Offensively, we really have to find answers on that side of the ball.”
The Colts squashed any talk of a letdown after toppling defending conference champion Cambria Heights a week ago and raced out to a 21-0 first-half lead, all despite controlling the ball for less than six minutes.
“We were 100% preaching to our team to avoid a letdown,” Shutty said. “The most common thing in any sport after winning a big game is you ride that high for as long as you can, and you don’t practice the way you should and come out slow and mistakes happen. I was on our guys all week long to not let this happen.”
The victory was also the first win for Northern Cambria (2-0) over Marion Center (0-2) in six games dating to 2017.
“We haven’t beaten this team in something like six years,” Shutty said. “We had plenty of motivation to get up for this team.”
Peyton Myers scored two of the three Colts’ first-half touchdowns. After sophomore defensive back Caleb Dolney intercepted Marion Center quarterback Drew Runk in the end zone, Colts’ signal-caller Owen Bougher found a streaking Myers for a 75-yard touchdown at the 1:20 mark of the first quarter. Trey Pershing added the PAT to make it 14-0.
“Bougher made an amazing play,” Myers said. “He heaved it up there and I was able to find it, beat the defender and finished the play.”
Runk was intercepted on the Stingers’ next series by another sophomore, Ty Dumm, at the Marion Center 20-yard line, but the Stingers forced Northern Cambria to turn it back over on downs after picking up just 6 yards on four plays from scrimmage.
The Stingers picked up a pair of first downs on runs by Alex Stewart and Runk, but the tough Colts defense didn’t break and forced Stingers into punt formation for the third time in the half. Stingers’ punter Braden Reichenbach attempted to kick away from Myers, but the senior playmaker fielded the short punt at the 35-yard line and went untouched down the sideline for a three-score lead with 8:30 to play in the first half. Pershing connected on his third consecutive PAT to make it 21-0.
“Our blocking was great on that punt,” Myers said. “I had one guy to beat down the sideline, so I just gave him a little stutter step and went untouched.”
“I preached all offseason that we have to get our players in the right position to help this team win,” Shutty said of the move for Myers to wide receiver from running back last season. “Our offense benefits our team with Peyton as a wide receiver and opens it up for our other playmakers.”
The Stingers showed improvement throughout the first half and their best drive came on its next possession. Marion Center used its ground game, picking up four first downs on a 16-play drive all the way to the Colts 1-yard line. Senior running back Liam Cornetto was a workhorse on the drive picking up 30 yards on three carries. However, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Northern Cambria was called for a horse-collar penalty, but the Stingers lost a yard on the penalty. Runk’s fourth-down pass sailed through the end zone and the Stingers’ drive stalled on downs.
“I questioned why the ball came back,” Rising said. “I don’t know, but we can’t stall out that deep in their territory. It hurt not getting that one going into the half.”
Bougher scored the Colts first touchdown of the game on a 16-yard quarterback draw capping a six-play, 54-yard scoring march for the early lead. He was held to just 10 yards on six rushes but connected on 6 of 11 passes for 128 yards.
Marion Center had 137 total yards at the half, including 129 on the ground. Cornetto ran for 57 yards in the first half and finished with a game-high 90 on 23 attempts.
After the Stingers’ defense pulled off a strong goal-line stand to start the second half, Cornetto was tackled in the end zone after picking up a bad snap intended for Reichenbach, who split time at quarterback with Runk. Ty Dumm fell on Cornetto for the safety to put the Colts up 23-0 with 3:46 to play in the third quarter.
Stingers linebacker Jason McClellan intercepted Bougher at the Stingers 19-yard line on the Colts ensuing drive, but the Stingers were forced to put yet again after just five plays from scrimmage.
Marion Center had one more chance to get on the scoreboard late in the game, moving the ball inside the red zone on a 21-yard pass play from Runk to Cornetto on fourth down. Reichenbach was intercepted four plays later by senior Ben Janosko, who sprinted 85 yards for the game’s final score. Pershing finished his perfect night with his fourth PAT to make it 30-0.
The Colts defense forced four turnovers in the game, all interceptions, and held Marion Center to 210 total yards on offense. Janosko also intercepted Runk early in the third quarter. The Colts also sacked Stingers quarterbacks four times.
“It was a complete team win,” Shutty said. “It took all of us and I am really proud of our guys and how they handle themselves in preparation for this week.”
“I can’t fault our effort,” Rising concluded. “We are taking steps in the right direction, but I hope we can make faster steps going into this upcoming week and getting ready for Portage.”
