ARMAGH – Things didn’t go entirely as planned on Friday night for Northern Cambria in its Heritage Conference march up with host United.
A stubborn Lions squad kept the Colts on their toes in the first half, but Northern Cambria was able to take control in the second half and came away with a 27-14 victory and a 3-0 start for the season.
“United really controlled the line of scrimmage in the first half,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “We had a lot of short-yardage situations that we didn’t convert on. We were able to regroup in the second half.”
Isaac Noll rushed for 120 yards on 10 carries and added four catches for 79 yards along with two touchdowns for the Colts. Owen Prasko added 78 yards on 14 carries and Gavin Dumm had a team high 84-yards receiving on four catches.
Northern Cambria used two quarterbacks with Eric Lubert going 5 of 6 for 102 yards and Mike Hoover providing 90 yards on a 6 of 10 performance.
“We like to be balanced,” Shutty said. “We have a lot of weapons that we can use effectively.”
Lubert completed a 46-yard pass to Dumm to get the Colts on the board.
Hunter Cameron evened the contest at 6 on the first of his 63-yard dashes.
Prasko’s 3-yard run returned the lead to Northern Cambria, but Cameron’s second TD and a conversion run put the Lions ahead 14-12.
Northern Cambria scored the final 15 points while the defense held United scoreless the rest of the way.
Noll had scoring runs of 15 and 89 yards. Lubert added the two-point conversion on the first TD and Austin Amsdell kicked the PAT to set the final.
“We think we played with a lot of heart and soul and grit,” Shutty said. “Our defense really came up with some big stops in the second half.”
Northern Cambria hosts West Shamokin and United will entertain Blairsville on Friday.
“We really run into a tough stretch of games now, with teams that have some great players,” Shutty said.
