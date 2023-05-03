NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Three Northern Cambria High School senior softball standouts announced their collegiate plans in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
The trio will all compete in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference at the NCAA Division III level next spring.
Laci Lanzendorfer and Morgan Hassen are going to Mount Aloysius College, and Kenzie Formeck is slated to join La Roche University. The Colts are led by first-year coach Kandi McCabe.
Formeck, also a member of the basketball team at Northern Cambria, dreamed of playing college softball ever since she started playing the sport.
“As soon as I picked up a bat, I knew I was going to play in college,” Formeck said.
“I’ve always wanted to.”
The power hitting catcher is batting .543 with a .619 on-base percentage, 1.000 slugging percentage, 16 runs, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 stolen bases and 16 RBIs this spring.
Formeck couldn’t contain her excitement after officially committing to play for coach Jason Kern and the Redhawks.
“It’s great. I don’t think I smiled so much except for being in that room,” Formeck said. “Having my whole family there to support me and my old coach and my new coach, it was just a great experience to have.”
Formeck anticipates majoring in business and plans to attend law school. She enjoyed her campus visit at La Roche.
The Redhawks are 13-19 overall and 7-5 in the AMCC this spring.
“I loved it. The first time I visited, I kind of knew that’s where I was going,” Formeck said. “It was definitely one of my top choices. It’s isolated and the city’s right there. I grew up in Northern Cambria, I’m not really a city girl. It’s nice to have the city there, but still kind of have my own little area.”
Formeck, who totaled seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 2022, is the daughter of Ross and Julie Formeck.
Hassen is an outfielder who is batting .324 with 12 runs, three doubles and nine RBIs this season.
In 2023, Mount Aloysius is 14-10 overall and 8-2 in the AMCC.
“I toured the college, and I realized they have an amazing program for me,” Hassen said. “I looked at their softball team.
“I talked to the coach and they welcomed me onto the team.”
Hassen and Lanzendorfer will compete for coach Jeff Bicko and the Mounties.
They were both teammates on the Northern Cambria volleyball team as well.
Ever since Hassen started playing travel softball, she wanted to play at the collegiate level.
“When I was younger, I didn’t really think I’d be going this far,” Hassen said.
“But five years ago when I first started travel ball, I realized that I wanted to keep on going after high school.”
Hassen will major in psychology and criminal investigation at the Cresson institution.
“I watched ‘Criminal Minds’ and it got me into that,” Hassen said. “I even met with the professor there. He’s just an all-around great professor and he knows what he’s doing. I really look forward to it.”
Hassen is the daughter of Joe Hassen and Corinne Ondecko.
Lanzendorfer, a first baseman and pitcher, has appeared in 11 games in the circle this season.
She has struck out 41 batters over 551/3 innings. Lanzendorfer is batting .325 with 10 runs, two doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs.
Once she stepped on campus, Lanzendorfer was determined to attend classes at Mount Aloysius.
“I toured the Mount several different times and I fell in love with their campus,” Lanzendorfer said. “Then on Easter Sunday, Coach Bicko texted me and asked if I was interested in playing for him. It took awhile to make my decision and I finally made it.”
Lanzendorfer will major in nursing.
“They have small class sizes,” Lanzendorfer explained her decision. “I know a lot of people that went there and they loved it.”
Lanzendorfer is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Lanzendorfer.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
