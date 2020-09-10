NORTHERN CAMBRIA – While a lot was being anticipated for lineman Gavin Rezk down the road, his expectations for his sophomore football season at Northern Cambria last year were rather modest: be a top player on the junior varsity and get in a few varsity plays mopping up late in lopsided Colts wins.
That changed when his brother Joe injured his ankle early in the season. Thrown into the fire starting on a team that aimed to finish near the top of the Heritage Conference, he’d been turned into a 5-foot-10, 230-pound deer in the headlights.
“It was really nerve-wracking,” Rezk said. “It’s completely different from junior high and junior varsity. The speed’s different. I had a lot of butterflies going into (my first start).”
Rezk wasn’t alone. A rash of midseason injuries elevated many underclassman and JV Colts to varsity starters, a fact that probably had quite a bit to do with why Northern Cambria endured a five-game losing streak in the heart of the schedule before eventually finishing 4-7.
The silver lining to that cloud is that the Colts now are that much more experienced heading into the 2020 campaign, as they hope to turn around their fortunes and contend for a conference title.
Northern Cambria’s season kicks off on Friday when the Colts entertain Heritage newcomer Bishop Carroll at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium.
“We had two guys on the line who got a lot of reps who probably wouldn’t have seen the field last year,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “We lost four linemen and here they come, and that really helps.”
Northern Cambria’s injuries weren’t limited to the line. Receiver P.J. Copeland got hurt in the middle of the year, opening the door for freshmen Peyton Myers and Colton Paronish to get on the field.
“They got their eyes opened,” Shutty said. “They ended up seeing a lot of time for us last year.”
Even quarterback Mike Hoover, who passed for 1,284 yards and completed more than 63 percent of his throws, missed two complete games and was used in spots in a couple of others because he got hurt. When he was unavailable, the Colts were able to add a wrinkle to their offense by moving Owen Prasko from halfback to wildcat quarterback; Prasko rushed for nearly 200 yards in his two starts in the shotgun.
Now Hoover, Prasko and Copeland all are back for their senior years, as is running back Isaac Noll and tight end Gavin Dumm. While Adam Kopera rushed for a school-record 1,696 yards behind NC’s hulking, senior-laden offensive line in 2019, Prasko added 777 yards on the ground, Noll tacked on nearly 300, and Dumm topped the team with 26 receptions.
The whole dynamic because of last season’s injury bug flattened the learning curve and perhaps lessened the growing pains the Colts might otherwise have had to endure the first month of this season, fueling added optimism.
“There’s a lot of guys that last year had to step up into roles that, obviously, we didn’t expect them to have to, and they got a lot of experience from that, a lot of game time, and a lot of varsity time,” Hoover said. “All the juniors who were sophomores last year are comfortable now. We’re good to go.”
If not for the injuries, the only returning starter up front for the Colts would have been Luke Tomallo, a 185-pound senior guard. Rezk’s early arrival gives Northern Cambria’s abundance of skill and talent with two players who started at least half the year in the trenches and also a dose of size up front.
“I’m excited to be with the team and getting to play again, now that I have that experience,” Rezk said. “I hope I can be a better leader for the team and help the team out. I think that experience helped everyone on the team.”
Rezk’s performance has drawn praise from veteran teammates, including Hoover.
“He did a great job last year, and I expect a lot of good things from him this year,” Hoover said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s a smart kid. I’m really excited. We feel confident. There’s so much we can do.”
Northern Cambria was literally beaten up last season. Now the Colts might be in position to put a hurting on the Heritage.
“Just having that game experience,” Shutty said, “is really going to help us.”
